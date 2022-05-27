After a prolific cycle of leaks, we're no longer in the dark about the Pixel 6a, Google's upcoming mid-range phone: The company revealed at its I/O conference this spring that the phone is coming in July for $449. That puts it in direct competition with Samsung's Galaxy A53, which costs the same (well, a single dollar more). The A53 is one of the best budget phones you can buy today, but the Pixel 6a has a lot going on, too. Think you'll be in the market for a new mid-ranger this summer? Read on to see which will better meet your needs.

Phone Samsung Galaxy A53 Google Pixel 6a Chipset Samsung Exynos 1280 Google Tensor RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Display 6.5" 1080p OLED, 120Hz 6.1" 1080p OLED, 60Hz Battery 5,000mAh, charging up to 25W wired 4,410mAh, charging up to 18W wired Rear Cameras 64MP f/1.8 primary; 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 5MP f/2.4 macro; 5MP f/2.4 depth 12.2MP f/1.7 primary; 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Front Camera 32MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.0 Connectivity 5G, up to Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC 5G, up to Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC Dimensions 159.6 x 74.8 x 8.1mm, 189g 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm, 178g Software One UI 4.1/Android 12 Android 12 Colors Awesome Black Sage, Chalk, Charcoal Price $450 $449

Both the Pixel 6a and the Galaxy A53 have great update commitments for mid-range phones: they're both guaranteed to get security updates for five years from their release date. The Samsung phone is also guaranteed four annual OS updates. Google hasn't said how many the Pixel 6a will get, but the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on track to each get three — so it's likely the 6a will, too. If that's the case, Samsung will be the winner here.

Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 6a: Display

Samsung's mid-range phones all have great displays relative to what the devices cost, and the A53 is no exception: it's got a vibrant 1080p OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. We haven't seen the Pixel 6a's screen in person yet, but we know it's also a 1080p OLED display. It has a lower refresh rate, though: just 60Hz. It's capable of showing half as many still frames per second — 60 to the A53's 120 — which means motion won't look as smooth on the Pixel.

Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 6a: Performance and connectivity

Performance out of the Galaxy A53's Exynos chipset is fine for a mid-range phone; it stutters here and there, but unless you're doing something particularly intensive, it's generally smooth sailing. The Pixel 6a, on the other hand, uses the same Google-branded Tensor chipset found in the 6 and 6 Pro. Those phones don't offer class-leading performance, but they can keep up with Snapdragon 888-powered devices — and that sort of oomph in a $450 phone is kind of incredible.

Both phones come with 5G support. The Galaxy A53 works with both sub-6 and ultra-fast mmWave, but the Pixel 6a isn't so cut and dry. The unlocked version that'll sell for $449 just supports regular ol' sub-6 5G; only the Verizon-branded variant, which will cost $50 extra, will support mmWave. That's kind of annoying, but mmWave is still limited in both functionality and availability, so it's irrelevant to most people.

Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 6a: Cameras

Prior to its official unveiling, we were optimistically hoping the Pixel 6a would see some major camera upgrades over the 5a. Turns out it won't: it has the same 12-megapixel primary camera sensor. Google's been using that sensor for a long time, though, and it's able to get some great photos out of it — ones that can compete with recent flagships. Its ultra-wide camera does have a new sensor, but we haven't seen how it performs yet.

The Galaxy A53 has a higher-resolution main camera (50 whole megapixels!) and more cameras overall thanks to its spec sheet-padding macro and depth shooters, but the phone takes pretty average photos for a mid-range device. Based on Google's prior experience with the camera hardware it's using in the 6a, we expect the Pixel will provide a much better photography experience than the A53 does.

Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 6a: Battery life and charging speed

The Samsung Galaxy A53 has a considerably larger battery than the Pixel 6a at 5,000 milliamp hours — Google's new phone only manages to pack in 4,410. The A53 has great battery life, easily lasting 48 hours on a charge with lighter use. We can't know how the 6a stacks up yet, but it's worth noting its display is both smaller and has a slower refresh rate, which will mitigate some of that size discrepancy.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 charges at up to 25 watts with compatible USB-C chargers; the Pixel 6a can hit 18 watts. Neither supports wireless charging.

Galaxy A53 vs. Pixel 6a: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A53 is available now, unlocked direct from Samsung, as well as through Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, US Cellular, and others for $450. The Pixel 6a will be available on July 28 and available for pre-order a week earlier. Google will sell it directly for $449 and Verizon will carry a $499 version that supports mmWave. It'll presumably also be available through Google Fi, and potentially other carriers as well.

While Samsung phones are available in a wide range of markets, the Pixel 6a will only be sold in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. That's a marked improvement over the Pixel 5a, though, which was available exclusively in the US and Japan.

