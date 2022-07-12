Prime Day has officially kicked off, which means it's the perfect opportunity to grab yourself a great new device for less. While you might be tempted to go for a more powerful flagship phone with a discount, you might reconsider if a decent budget phone is sitting at the right price. If you want to get an amazing smartphone for yourself or a family member, and you want to keep some money in your pocket to spend it somewhere else in today's spending spree, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy A53 — after all, it's down to $325, its lowest price ever.

While the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z lineups represent the very best Samsung has to offer, the A-series, especially the A5x lineup, tries to give you the best bang for your buck. And the Galaxy A53 doesn't disappoint in this regard.

The Exynos 1280 chipset provides the smarts for this device, and coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it's a great budget phone that likely won't disappoint you in terms of performance. Its 120Hz Full HD+ AMOLED display looks absolutely stunning, and its camera, with a main 64MP sensor, is more than serviceable for the price. More importantly, Samsung committed to four years of major Android updates, which extends to the Galaxy A53 as well, meaning you'll get a phone that will get updated for years down the road. When we reviewed the Galaxy A53, we found it to be a reliable, great mid-range phone — even if it might not be a huge upgrade from its predecessor, the Galaxy A52.

The Samsung Galaxy A53 can normally be obtained from Amazon for $450, occasionally dipping down to $350, but right now, you can get it for $325 if you're an Amazon Prime user, making for a 28% discount. It was already great at its original price, and it's an absolute steal right now. Act quickly, though.

If you'd rather grab a flagship phone, don't worry — there are plenty of great deals for those too. The Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra all have substantial discounts for today, and so does the Galaxy Z Fold3. Likewise, if you want to get some neat accessories for your new Samsung phone, the discounted Galaxy Buds Pro are a great choice, and so are the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic.