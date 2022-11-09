When Samsung rains OS updates, it pours. November is stacked up to be a busy month for the company and it's already been a busy week with multiple devices getting Android 13 through a stable One UI 5 update. Up next? One of our top budget phone picks right now, the Galaxy A53.

Our colleagues at XDA-Developers spotted a thread in Samsung's European community forums with A53 owners there talking about receiving the update.

It's reported to come with the October security patches and size up at about 2.2GB. Phones receiving the update earlier this week also got the October patches. That said, as one forum commenter points out, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 received the November patches yesterday despite the fact it's still officially on One UI 4. Flip 4 devices on the One UI 5 beta first received those patches in the waning days of October.

With the A53, Samsung has just brought its ninth device of the week up to date after having done the same for the Galaxy S20, Note 20, and S21 series on Monday. In South Korea, the company is targeting 20 models for a stable One UI 5 release by the end of the month. Regional specifics will vary, of course, but that's a lot of devices with a lot of new features to look forward to.

And if you don't have a Galaxy phone, Android Police has continuing coverage on when Android 13 will come to your device.