$300 for Samsung's most popular phone should help you check off one or two presents for the kids or the better half

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 $300 $450 Save $150 It may not be cutting edge, but the Galaxy A53 gives you what you actually need in a phone without making you pay for nonsense hinges or pull-out pens. With all-day battery life, a screen worthy of the Samsung name, and slightly inconsistent but quite capable cameras. This price is stellar, but remember that you have to activate it on one of the supported carriers to get it. $300 at Best Buy $400 at Amazon

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but this Samsung deal is so delightful! While you plan out the gifts this year, treat yourself to one of the best Android values on the market, the Samsung Galaxy A53. This model has a full retail price of $450 but was $100 off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The price has dropped again at Best Buy, kicking it back down to its lowest price ever at $300.

Now, there is one sticking point here that we often see when buying a phone deal from Best Buy: you only get this deal if you "Activate Today." That means that even if you're buying the unlocked version of this phone, you'll have to connect it to your carrier and account during the checkout process. For most of you, this shouldn't be a problem as you'd have to activate on your carrier now or later, so this just combines the two processes into one, but only AT&T, Google Fi, Sprint, T-Moble, and Verizon are supported. If you're on a smaller carrier or some prepaid service, this deal isn't available to you, sorry.

Why you need a new Galaxy A53

There's already fierce competition between the best budget Android phones, and taking $150 off the A53 is nigh unbeatable, even with the deals phones like the Pixel 6a and Nord N20 have seen over the last few chaotic weeks of Black Friday deals. The Galaxy A53 has a 6.5" AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which means it will do just fine when you play a few games while commuting. The 5,000mAh battery will also do right by you as you take on calls, text, watch YouTube videos, and scroll through TikTok vids all day long.

The phone has a great camera system that performs best during the day or with the lights on. If you want to take pics in the evening or at night, you will not get the same results. But then again, that's somewhat expected when it comes to phones in this price bracket.

Best Buy's Galaxy A53 offer can get even sweeter if you use the trade-in option, but the value will vary depending on your trading phone and its condition. You won't get a better deal than the one Best Buy has right now. At $300, this is an unbeatable price, especially as Amazon offers the same phone for $400.

And after taking advantage of this fabulous discount, make sure to stuff your stocking with some cute and secure Samsung Galaxy A53 cases. Nothing will turn that shiny new phone into coal faster than a drop and a shattered screen.