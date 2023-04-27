Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 5G $350 $450 Save $100 Don't let the simplicity of Samsung's A53 fool you. When it comes to budget-friendly handhelds, it's got the goods to feel like a Galaxy phone without the expensive price tag. Namely, a good-looking 6.5-inch 120Hz 1080P OLED screen. While the camera is decent, this phone works great for those who just need a basic day-to-day device. $350 at Amazon

Mid-range phones can be a hard sell for some. Most offer just enough to work competently in day-to-day use, but skimp on the things we want most like the display or battery life to help cut costs.

Enter the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, a solid all-around budget phone that takes what the higher-end Galaxy phones do best and strips them down to the bare essentials. It's a good phone for those looking to keep it cheap without sacrificing anything too important, and this deal brings it down to an even better price for what it offers.

Why the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is worth your money

What really sets the Galaxy A53 a cut above other mid-ranged phones is its screen. It has a larger 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that comparably priced phones – like the Pixel 6a – have a hard time matching. This helps the A53 feel a lot smoother and more responsive during use, and the image quality is great thanks to vivid colors and great viewing angles. A big plus if you're hoping to grab a cheaper phone that can handle streaming well enough.

The screen is even more of a boon to this budget-friendly device, thanks to a pair of decent cameras on board. With 64MP primary and a 12MP ultra-wide at your disposal, the good news is this thing can take some pretty great pictures

However, probably the biggest bonus to the Galaxy A53 is the support it's going to have from Samsung. This phone will be receiving software updates well into 2026, making it a great phone for the long haul that doesn't cost an arm and a leg. You'll get longer support if you opt for the newer Galaxy A54, but that's not as cheap as the A53.

This rings even more true thanks to this deal, which takes an additional $100 off the price tag. For $350, it's hard to find a phone that can offer what Samsung's Galaxy A53 can without sacrificing any more than what you already have to.