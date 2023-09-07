Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 $300 $450 Save $150 Despite being over a year old, the Samsung Galaxy A53 is still one of the best mid-range phones on the market. It packs a stunning OLED display, a decent camera system, and a battery that lasts up to two days. Now on sale for $300 on Amazon, its value is pretty tough to beat. $300 at Amazon

Samsung seems to have perfected the art of manufacturing mid-range phones, with the Galaxy A series consistently making it to our list of best budget Androids. The latest and the greatest, the Galaxy A54, is obviously the top pick of many, but its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, comes pretty close. Despite being over a year old, it remains a solid option for those looking for a reliable, no-frills device that can run fast, snap clear photos, and last all day. But at a price point similar to the A54, it doesn't make for a compelling buy. The good news is Amazon has it on sale for just $300 — its lowest price yet.

Why the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is still worth the buy

We're not going out on a limb to say that the Galaxy A53 can hold a candle to the best Android phones in the market, but for its price range, it definitely punches above its weight. Its main draw is its 6.5-inch 1080p OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate that even similarly-priced phones like the Google Pixel 6a can't match. The screen delivers incredible color clarity to allow for a more immersive streaming experience, and with the Exynos 1280 processor, you can even do some light gaming without experiencing lags.

Its camera system is also pretty decent, designed to capture crystal-clear images with its 64MP lens and record 4K footage at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps. You can store all your snaps and videos with its built-in storage that you can expand to 1TB via a microSD card. And while the phone is primarily made of plastic, its design is similar to Samsung's prized Galaxy S series, so it doesn't look cheap.

With a 5000 mAh battery, the A53 is quoted to last up to 48 hours with lighter use, so you don't have to scramble for the nearest power outlet every time, or even worry about carrying a power bank when you're out and about (although we recommend that you still do). It's also worth noting that it doesn't have a headphone jack, but hey, that just gives you an excuse to grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds or other wireless earbuds.

Now that the Galaxy A53 is on sale at just $300, its value is pretty tough to beat. With this deal, you can snag it factory unlocked, and in the classic black color.