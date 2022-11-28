You can get one of 2022’s best midrangers for 22% off

Midrange phones occupy a sweet spot in the mobile world. They offer a lot of value for money and are perfect for non-enthusiasts and casual smartphone users. In addition, midrange devices are typically packed with all the essential features to ensure the user experience is pretty smooth while cutting back on the extras you’d find in a flagship, which the average person may not appreciate. Thanks to Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy A53, one of the best midrange devices of 2022, is on sale for a whopping $100 off.

Why is this Samsung Galaxy A53 discount such a good deal?

The Galaxy A53 may be a budget phone, but it’s still a Samsung. And if there’s one thing Samsung knows how to do, it’s making proper smartphone displays, and the A53 certainly showcases that. Aside from the 120Hz refresh rate, the 1080p OLED panel offers excellent viewing angles and color uniformity, an aspect even rivals like the Pixel 6a fail to compete.

Battery life is hardly an issue with the phone boasting a 5,000mAh cell that charges at up to 25 watts with a compatible USB-C charger (there’s none in the box, though). While we noted in our review that the cameras were somewhat inconsistent and the Exynos processor left something to be desired, the $100 discount makes those concerns a lot easier to swallow. For a device that launched at $450 and currently retails for $350, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better deal anytime soon.

If you’re one to put your smartphone through its paces with demanding apps and games, or simply want a tablet for multitasking, check out the Cyber Monday discounts on several other Samsung products.