One of the best mid-range phones in the US is available at a very tempting price

Samsung's flagship Galaxy S and Fold/Flip lineup hog all the limelight, but its mid-range Galaxy A devices are extremely popular as well, especially for users on a tight budget. The Galaxy A53 is among the best budget Android phones for 2022, with its excellent display, decent cameras, and solid software support. If you are low on cash and have been eyeing the A53 for a while, you can get it for just $350—a sweet $100 off its MSRP.

In the US, the Galaxy A53 is head-and-shoulders above the competition, with the Google Pixel 6a being the only formidable alternative. Samsung's offering packs a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with an Exynos 1280 chip ticking inside. While not a powerhouse, the Exynos SoC is good enough to handle your daily workload easily.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $100 off

$350 at Amazon

Another highlight of the Galaxy A53 is Samsung's One UI skin. It has many useful features to help improve your productivity. And going by Samsung's roadmap, the Android 13-based One UI 5 update should arrive for the mid-range phone before the end of the year. One UI 5 packs features like deeper Material You integration, new multitasking gestures, a Privacy hub, and more.

The Galaxy A53 is not a massive upgrade over its predecessor, the Galaxy A52. But you cannot go wrong with it, especially at its discounted price of $350. This is not the lowest price the Galaxy A53 has been available for so far. It was discounted by a steep $150 off during Best Buy's Labor Day sale. Nonetheless, this is still a good deal, especially if you want a new phone before Black Friday.

Samsung will roll out OS updates to the phone until August 2024, so there's plenty of life still left in it. Once you have placed your order, check out the best Galaxy A53 cases to protect your new investment.