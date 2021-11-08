Samsung has long offered a wide selection of phones across various price points, but none have been better than its recent A-series. This year's Galaxy A52 5G was one of its best yet, combining a Snapdragon 750G CPU with 5G networking and a 120Hz display at a great price. If you've been holding off for a successor, you won't have to wait long. Today, we're getting our first glimpse at the Galaxy A53 5G.

Popular leaker OnLeaks and Digit teamed up to publish renders of Samsung's upcoming mid-range phone, showing off a design not too far off from its predecessor. The same basic elements are all there, including a quad rear camera arrangement, complete with a bump matching the color of the device's back.

There are a handful of differences to note, including one significant omission. Unlike previous A-series phones, the A53 5G looks to do away with the headphone jack entirely. Samsung removed it from its flagships back in 2019 with the release of the Galaxy Note10, and it looks like a similar change is coming to more mid-range devices. It's not the first time we've seen a lower-end phone from the company drop the 3.5mm port — the Galaxy M52s shipped without one, for example — but it does note a worrying trend.

It's unclear what chipset the A53 5G will use, likely either opting for a newer-gen Snapdragon or Exynos process once they're released. Digit reports it'll keep the 120Hz display from this year's model and include a 64MP primary camera on the back. As for pricing, expect it to cost about the same as the previous phone, though without the option for a cheaper 4G-only device. It's unclear when Samsung might launch the A53 5G, but with two rumored events already on the table for next year, anything's game.

