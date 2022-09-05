With companies pouring more investment and money into their budget offerings and flagship features trickling down, it’s never been better for budget customers. Samsung’s latest Galaxy A53 is a perfect example of the budget phone revolution. It’s a well-rounded, reliable device among the best budget Android phones for an excellent value at its regular $450 price.

But as part of Best Buy’s Labor Day deals, you can grab the A53 for $300 today, which ratchets up that value exponentially. However, this deal is only available if you activate it immediately at purchase. So if you’re on AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile (including Sprint), or Google Fi, Best Buy will knock off a third of the A53’s MSRP.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A53 for $150 off

$300 at Best Buy

The Galaxy A53 and Google Pixel 6a are pretty evenly matched atop our best budget phones collection, and the two are easily head-and-shoulders above the rest of their competition. The screen on the A53 will look better to many thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and larger 6.5-inch size. The A53 also has a more robust camera array, but the Google Pixel 6a has slightly more consistent image processing software, though that can come down to personal preference.

The more important distinction between these two phones is the software. You either love Samsung’s One UI or hate it; there seems to be little middle ground between the two camps. If you’re not a fan of Samsung’s software and its intricately interconnected ecosystem, you’ll want to take a look at today’s $300 Pixel 6a deal instead.

While the A53 is not the best Samsung has to offer, it’s still quite capable. It offers decent performance, competent cameras, an excellent screen, and a large battery in a water-resistant shell for $300, its lowest price to date. The $150 you save will be better spent on accessories for your phone, whether it be a case, a charger, or a pair of wireless earbuds.