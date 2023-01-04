Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy A53 $299 $450 Save $151 The Samsung Galaxy A53 is a stellar mid-range phone with an impressive display. While we feel it's a bit overpriced at $450, it's a perfect purchase at just under $300. $299 at Amazon

We really like the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53, but at its MSRP of $450, it's not a very competitive buy anymore. Right now, though, you can grab one for a much more appealing $299. We've seen the A53 available for $300 before, including just a month ago, but the offer was over on Best Buy. Today, you can snag one at a deep discount on Amazon.

Since you're getting the phone from Amazon, you won't have to worry about that pesky "activate today" price condition we often see at Best Buy. Just throw the phone in your cart, complete the purchase, and you'll have your new phone in no time.

Why you need the Samsung Galaxy A53

The $300 phone from Samsung features a 6.5" FHD Super AMOLED screen with an impressive 120Hz refresh rate, which means it's highly responsive even when playing fast-paced games. The model you're getting comes with 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM. Of course, if you need more onboard storage space, you can just get a Micro SD card to expand it. One of the things we appreciated about the Galaxy A53 while reviewing it was the battery life. The 5,000mAh is more than enough to get you through 48 hours of moderate use.

While we feel that the A53 is barely an upgrade over the Galaxy A52, it's still a great phone and easily made it on our best budget Android phone list. While you're at it, you may also want to check out some of the best Samsung Galaxy A53 cases to protect your new purchase. Whether you're getting the A53 for yourself, a friend, or a family member, it's worth investing in a case for them as well, especially since you're saving $150 on the phone itself. Run over to Amazon and place your order before this deal expires.