Samsung launched the Galaxy A52s last August, running, at the time, the latest versions of Android and One UI. As part of Samsung's update commitment, the device was bumped to One UI 4 based on Android 12 in January, bringing along plenty of enhancements and new features. Unfortunately, the stable release has been anything but, as the new software is home to many bugs and problems.

As spotted by XDA Developers, users have taken to the Samsung Community forum to report several issues with the Android 12 update on the Galaxy A52s 5G. Some of the widely reported problems include stuttering animations and UI lag, wonky scrolling effects, abnormally high battery drain, degraded camera quality, device overheating, and app crashes. So far, multiple threads have been created sharing similar results.

This update to Android 12 has been rolling out to Galaxy A52s owners for over two months now, yet Samsung has yet to acknowledge the issue or release a patch to fix it. Even regular monthly security updates are yet to arrive for February and March, leaving users on the January 2022 patch.

We praised Samsung for the pace with which it released Android 12 to supported devices, even beating its original schedule. But, of course, an adequately tested update is much preferred over a rushed piece of software, any day, even if it means waiting slightly longer. Unfortunately, considering the sheer number of bugs being reported, Samsung may have failed to spend sufficient time in the testing phase.

If you're still running Android 11 on your Galaxy A52s 5G, you're better off not installing the new software until the company releases a new patch. We'll be sure to report on any future updates that help alleviate these issues.

