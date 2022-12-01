So far, Samsung has had a pretty smooth rollout of its One UI 5 firmware, based on Android 13. The year isn't even over, and yet, we already have many of the best Samsung phones running the software, including multiple flagships and even some mid-range phones. The rollout began last month with the Galaxy S22 lineup, and the update recently made an appearance on the mid-range Galaxy A53. Now, it's trickling down to the older Galaxy A52s, just before we enter the last month of the year.

Samsung is officially rolling out One UI 5 for the Galaxy A52s 5G (via SamMobile). The update is currently arriving at South Korean smartphones, but it likely won't be long before a global rollout follows, and it eventually reaches your phone. The device was launched with Android 11 and One UI 3.1 before getting an update to One UI 4, and therefore Android 12, earlier this year. In Samsung's home market, the update is rolling out for both unlocked and carrier-locked devices, and it's carrying version number A528NKSU1DVK2.

It also comes with the latest November 2022 security patches on board. And of course, we have Android 13, and all the great stuff that comes with it, including the new Material You-themed icons, per-app language settings, and much more.

This is the device's second major update, and we should be getting two more, until at least Android 15, if Samsung honors its update promises. For now, if you're in South Korea, you can download the update — it might also take a few more days until it reaches your phone. If you're in the US or another non-Korean market, you'll need to wait, although it shouldn't be more than a couple of weeks until it finally lands.