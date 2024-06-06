Summary The Samsung Galaxy A52 lineup will no longer receive any major updates going forward.

The phones will be stuck on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14.

Despite no future updates, the Galaxy A52 is still a good phone to use for some time.

Software updates on Android phones have come a very long way. While some devices will now get seven years of updates, it wasn't long ago when budget devices were in a bad place, with some receiving updates, while others received none. Thankfully, things have gotten much better, and for the most part, large manufacturers of Android phones have set expectations on how many updates a device will get.

Unfortunately, the time's finally come for the Galaxy A52 lineup, as it will no longer receive any major updates. The news comes from the folks at SamMobile, sharing that the Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and Galaxy A52s will remain on its latest update, One UI 6.1, which is based on Android 14. Of course, this doesn't mean that the phones won't work anymore, but it does mean that new features will most likely never come to the handsets previously mentioned.

The sun is setting for the Galaxy A52 lineup

Well, there comes a time in every phone's life when it will no longer receive software updates. And for the Galaxy A52 series, that time is, unfortunately, now. The Galaxy A52 series had a good run, first debuting back in 2021 with Android 11, and over the past few years, has received some pretty important updates with Android 13 probably being one of the most impactful.

As of now, the handset lineup is up to date with the latest One UI 6.1 update based on Android 14. And while it won't see the upcoming Android 15 update later this year, it's still in a good place. Now, despite the phone no longer receiving major updates, this doesn't automatically mean that you need ot throw your phone away. It's still a perfectly good phone that you'll be able to use for some time.

Of course, if you're someone that loves using the latest and greatest, now's going to be a great time to choose a new phone. There are some fantastic budget options that start at around $110, and since the Galaxy A55 isn't available in the US, these are some excellent alternatives. Of course, you could always go with the Galaxy A54, which is a fantastic replacement for the A52. With that said, there is no shortage of options available.