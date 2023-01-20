Since rising from the ashes of CyanogenMod, Lineage OS has been one of the best alternative mobile operating systems for those who prefer a near-stock Android experience rather than any flavor of Android installed on their smartphones. It has become arguably the biggest aftermarket distribution platform for Android since launching in late 2016, and it has never stopped breathing new life into old Android phones. LineageOS 20, based on Android 13, was only launched in late December, but it has already made its way to a handful of devices that it promised to support. The latest handsets to receive the custom ROM are Samsung’s Galaxy A52 4G and Galaxy A72 (via XDA Developers).

Both devices already received their respective doses of Android 13 in the form of One UI 5 in November. However, if you aren’t pleased with Samsung’s own Android skin, LineageOS 20 may be right up your alley. The new Lineage OS version contains, of course, some of the features we love about Android 13, such as Material You support and a new default camera app called Aperture.

All variants of the Galaxy A52 4G and A72 are supported. However, there are a few bugs, and the developers weren't shy about revealing them. According to a post on the XDA Developers forum by developer Simon1511, Samsung's implementation of VoLTE/VoWIFI does not work on AOSP. In some cases, if you call someone from your smartwatch or earbuds, in-call audio may be played on the phone's speakers or earpiece instead. Furthermore, audio output in VoIP calls appears to be switched for certain apps, such as WhatsApp and Discord.

Samsung’s two-year-old mid-range models are the latest to receive the LineageOS 20 treatment. The custom ROM was recently released for the Poco X3 and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2. The list is expected to grow in the coming months as Lineage's army of volunteer device maintainers roll up their sleeves to port builds to various devices while fixing compatibility issues to help users actually use the OS without a glitch.

As always, you must be willing to install unofficial code. This isn't meant for devices that you use as a daily driver. That said, this could help you put off a hardware upgrade for another year or two, assuming you don’t mind doing some tinkering.