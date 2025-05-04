Carrier discounts are getting aggressive as multiple companies vie for your business. This is good news if you’re looking for a phone or considering switching to a new carrier to save money. You often have to sign up for a specific plan to save the most, but depending on your current carrier service bill, you might be able to cut costs and get a phone for a fantastic price. Of course, you can get a phone for free with the right deal at the right time, and that’s precisely what Total Wireless wants you to do with the Samsung Galaxy A36.

If you port your number and sign up for a qualifying plan, you can get a free Galaxy A36. It’s a fantastic way to get Samsung’s latest midranger for a great price, and while you must sign up for a Total 5G or 5G+ plan, it may still be less than what you’re currently paying monthly.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy A36

Source: Samsung

Samsung made quality changes to the Galaxy A36. I love that the company uses the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset instead of reusing an older Exynos chip from previous years. It gives the phone solid midrange performance, and I’ve enjoyed the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 in several phones. You’ll enjoy smooth multitasking and decent gaming performance. Genshin Impact will run well, but it’ll be at lower graphical settings.

I occasionally disagree with Samsung, but the company rarely misses with smartphone displays. The Galaxy A36 features another gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display, refreshing at 120Hz. It’s a 1080p panel, but you’ll enjoy vibrant colors, which are fantastic for watching movies and playing games. I’m glad to see Samsung return to more saturated OLED panels; you’ll love what you get with the Galaxy A36.

Battery life is another highlight of the Galaxy A36, as I easily get all-day usage on a single charge from its 5,000mAh battery. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is power-efficient, so you won’t have to worry about topping off around dinner time. When it’s time to recharge, the Galaxy A36 does it faster than its predecessors, with 45W charging. It’s not the blazing speeds you’ll see from companies like OnePlus, but it’s better than what we’re used to from Samsung. The Galaxy A36 won't feature a full slate of Samsung's Galaxy AI, but you will get better software support than what we typically see for midrange phones. All told, the Galaxy A36 is an excellent choice, especially if you can pick one up for free.