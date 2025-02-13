Summary The Galaxy A36 will have a new vertical camera module and launch in white, purple, black, and green.

It's expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will likely run One UI 7 on Android 15 and come with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset.

Now that Samsung has wrapped up the Galaxy S25 series launch, it looks like the focus has shifted to its budget-friendly Galaxy A-series — which makes sense, considering A-series devices are Samsung's best-selling phones. We recently saw leaked renders of the upcoming Galaxy A56, and now, new renders of its more affordable sibling, the Galaxy A36, have surfaced.

The leak comes from the reliable tipster, Evan Blass, and shows that the Galaxy A36 won't look too different from the A56. However, unlike last year's Galaxy A35, the new model will reportedly ditch the individual camera sensors in favor of a more unified, vertical camera module. The renders also reveal the A36 will launch in white, purple, black, and green.

Up front, the Galaxy A36 will feature a large display with a punch-hole camera and slightly thicker bezels, which is expected for a budget device.

The Galaxy A36 is expected to hit US shelves soon

As for the specs, previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy A36 will come with a 6.6-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it'll reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to run One UI 7 based on Android 15 right out of the box.

On the back, the Galaxy A36 is said to feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor. The Galaxy A35 was one of our favorite budget phones last year, and it looks like its successor is headed to the US as well. Both the Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 are expected to launch in March 2025, so we should know more very soon.