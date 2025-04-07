The Galaxy A-series phones are an excellent way for Samsung fans to enjoy the company's software without paying Galaxy S25 Ultra prices. The Galaxy A36 is a fantastic blend of premium features and value, with a gorgeous display and solid performance at a decent price. It'll serve most smartphone users well, and you get Samsung's latest One UI 7 running out of the box.

Even though Samsung released its A-series lineup just last month, we have already seen discounts on the newest Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy A36. While the Galaxy A36 launched at $400, you can pick one up on Amazon for only $340, a 15% discount off MSRP. It's an impressive amount off for such a new phone, and it's a perfect opportunity if you're a fan of midrange Samsung phones.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy A36

Source: Samsung

I love the Galaxy A-series phones for many reasons, but their displays stand out the most. The Galaxy A36 features a gorgeous 6.7-inch Super AMOLED panel refreshing at 120Hz. It's a 1080p screen, but it looks fantastic for all your movies and games. Colors pop off the screen, and I'm pleased Samsung has reversed a recent trend where the company was skewing towards natural tones for its panels. I like having the choice; if you prefer natural hues, there is a setting for that. However, for the rest of us, Samsung has returned the vibrancy we're used to in the company's displays.

Samsung chose a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset to power the Galaxy A36, and that's an excellent decision. I hated that the Galaxy A35 featured an older Exynos, as the Galaxy A55 on a discount seemed like the better choice. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 gives the Galaxy A36 its own identity and makes more sense in Samsung's lineup. It still offers solid budget/midrange performance, and I've always had luck with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 series chipsets. The phone will keep cool while providing a smooth experience for daily tasks and basic multitasking, precisely what you'd be asking a $340 phone to do.

Battery life is also excellent on the Galaxy A36. The Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 sips power, and the Galaxy A36's large 5,000mAh cell provides an all-day battery life on a single charge. When it is time to top off, the Galaxy A36 does it faster than its predecessor, with 45W fast charging. It's not the blistering speeds you'd find on other overseas midrange devices, but it's more than Samsung usually offers. You won't find a full slate of Galaxy AI features on the Galaxy A36, but that's not a deal-breaker for everyone. There are plenty of ways to get AI features without Samsung's help. All told, the Galaxy A36 has improved significantly this year, and it's an excellent deal when you can pick one up for under $340.