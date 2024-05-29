Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A35 has an IP67 rating for protection from submersion in water.

Samsung announced the Galaxy A35 back in March, and it's a decent smartphone for its price and a good improvement over the A34, upgrading to Gorilla Glass Victus+, 6GB of RAM instead of 4GB, and more. That's enough to make it one of our favorite affordable Samsung phones. It has to make some sacrifices compared to higher-end devices to achieve its $400 price point, but is durability one of them?

Is the Samsung Galaxy A35 waterproof?

As waterproof as they come (almost)

Samsung brought good IP ratings to its more affordable models a few years ago. Thus, the Galaxy A35 has an IP67 rating against water and dust. This rating means the A35 should be able to survive a dunk in up to a meter of water for up to thirty minutes. So, the Galaxy A35 should survive minor accidents involving spills and splashes.

That's a step below the maximum rating of IP68, but all that guarantees is that it should survive a longer time in deeper water — something your A35 hopefully shouldn't experience anyway.

What happens if the Galaxy A35 gets wet?

Warranty not included

Although the phone is rated to survive immersion up to one meter for up to thirty minutes, that doesn't mean you should be careless. These devices are designed to resist water ingress in the case of an accident, nothing more. As such, Samsung, like most companies. will void the warranty if the device has been submerged, fitting the device with indicators inside that change color permanently when exposed to water.

Can I make the Galaxy A35 more waterproof?

It's all about accessories

If you're worried about getting your phone wet, you can always protect it with a more durable case. We looked at the best heavy-duty cases for the Galaxy A35, and the Lanhiem Waterproof Case lives up to its name with its own IP68 rating, higher than the one the Galaxy A35 comes from. This case should keep your phone dry up to 2 meters for about an hour. Again, we wouldn't recommend purposely submerging your phone in water, even with this case, but it might be a sound idea if you're frequently around water.