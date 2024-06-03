Samsung Galaxy A35 Affordable Galaxy goodness While it falls short in raw performance, the A35 has its strengths: an attractive design, a great display, and capable cameras that produce pleasing images. It also offers a wider ultrawide lens, an IP67 rating, and the ability to record 4K selfie videos, features absent on the OnePlus 12R. Pros IP67 rating Eye-pleasing photos Four years of OS updates Cons Weak chipset Not great for heavy use $400 at Samsung

The Galaxy A35 is Samsung's best A-series offering in the US this year. It aims to deliver a well-rounded user experience, focusing on design, display, and camera capabilities. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is the company's first R-series device to launch in the US market. It attempts to build upon OnePlus' reputation for speed and performance and seeks to offer a flagship-like experience at a more accessible price point.

Both phones promise a blend of performance, features, and affordability (like the best budget phones do). However, to achieve this accessibility, the devices have made strategic compromises. We'll examine their strengths and weaknesses to determine which is the better pick.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A35, launched in March 2024, retails for $400 and is available through major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung's website. It comes in a single configuration with 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM and offers two color options: Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac. While it supports most 4G bands, it lacks mmWave 5G and some low-band frequencies, limiting its 5G compatibility.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R hit the market in February 2024 and can be purchased through Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus' online store. The base model, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, starts at $500, while the 16GB/256GB variant is typically $600 but has seen discounts as low as $530. Notably, OnePlus offers a $100 trade-in for any phone, potentially dropping the base model to $400. The 12R should work seamlessly with all major US carriers and most MVNOs on 4G and 5G, but like the A35, it lacks mmWave support.



Samsung Galaxy A35 OnePlus 12R SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type Super AMOLED, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.6-inch 6.78", 19.5:9 Display resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 2780 × 1264 RAM 6GB 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,500mAh Charge speed 25W wired 80W wired (100W international) Ports USB Type-C USB-C 2.0 Operating System Android 14, One UI 6.1 Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Front camera 13MP f/2.2 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8 (primary), 8MP f/2.2 (ultrawide), 5MP f/2.4 (macro) 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP, f/2.4 macro Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm Weight 209g 207g IP Rating IP67 IP54 Colors Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac Cool Blue, Iron Gray

Design

Comes down to preference

The Galaxy A35 and OnePlus 12R's design philosophies couldn't be more different. The A35, with its flat edges and uniform surfaces, exudes a minimalist elegance akin to its flagship S24 siblings. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R embraces curves; its display's rounded sides create a sleek, premium aesthetic that definitely makes it look more expensive than its price.

Flipping the phones over reveals contrasting rear designs. The A35 maintains its minimalist theme with a vertically stacked camera layout, while the 12R boasts a more eye-catching circular island.

In hand, these differences become even more apparent. The A35 feels blockier and wider, thanks to its flat sides and larger dimensions. Despite being slightly thinner, it tips the scales at 209g compared to the 12R's 207g. Both phones feature a glass back, but the OnePlus 12R has an aluminum frame, while the Galaxy A35 makes do with a polycarbonate frame.

Durability is another area of departure. The A35's IP67 rating means it can handle a dunk in the pool, while the 12R's IP64 rating only protects against splashes. However, the 12R has an Aqua Touch feature, enabling responsive touch input even with wet fingers or a damp screen.

Finally, the unboxing experience reflects the brands' distinct approaches. The A35 offers the bare essentials: the phone, a charging cable, and some paperwork. In contrast, the OnePlus 12R pampers you with a 100W charger (80W in the US), a cable, a protective case, and a pre-installed screen protector.

Display

Evenly matched, almost

When it comes to displays, the Galaxy A35 and OnePlus 12R deliver impressive visuals for their price range. The A35 boasts a vibrant 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with a crisp 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution and a fluid 120Hz refresh rate. While its bezels might be a tad thicker than some would prefer, the display itself remains a strong point for the A35.

The OnePlus 12R, however, takes things a step further with its larger 6.78-inch AMOLED screen. The higher resolution of 1264 x 2780 pixels results in sharper details, while the LTPO4 technology dynamically adjusts the refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, optimizing smoothness and power efficiency. It also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, delivering more vibrant and immersive visuals when consuming compatible content.

In terms of peak brightness, the 12R outshines the A35, reaching 1600 nits in High Brightness Mode compared to the A35's 1000 nits. This translates to better visibility in bright sunlight and a more impactful HDR experience on the 12R. One potential downside to the 12R's display is its curved edges, which can cause some reflections and accidental touches.

Both phones also offer stereo speakers for a more immersive audio experience but lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Software

Reliability vs smoothness

The Galaxy A35 and OnePlus 12R launched with Android 14, but their software experiences diverge significantly. The A35 runs Samsung's One UI, known for its extensive customization options and tight integration with Samsung's ecosystem, offering features like Samsung Pay and seamless connectivity with other Samsung devices. However, due to its midrange processor, the A35 won't receive the advanced Galaxy AI features found on Samsung's flagship models.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, runs OxygenOS, renowned for its emphasis on speed and fluidity. While it lacks some of One UI's deeper customization options, OxygenOS excels in its intuitive interface and fast performance.

In terms of software updates, Samsung pledges a longer support cycle for the A35, with four years of Android updates and five years of security patches, compared to the OnePlus 12R's three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Samsung also has a better track record of timely updates, which is worth considering for those who prioritize long-term software support.

Performance and battery life

A clear winner

The A35, equipped with the Exynos 1380 chipset, struggles to keep pace with the OnePlus 12R, which boasts the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. This difference becomes quite evident in daily use.

While the A35's 120Hz refresh rate suggests a smooth experience on paper, the reality is often marred by stutters and lags. Opening apps can take a beat longer than expected, and even navigating the home screen can have fluidity issues. The A35's performance woes are further compounded by its tendency to heat up under load. Whether you're gaming, multitasking, or simply pushing the phone a bit harder, the A35's temperature can rise noticeably, leading to potential throttling of performance.

The OnePlus 12R, on the other hand, handles everything you throw at it with aplomb. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ensures a consistently smooth and responsive experience. Apps open instantly, multitasking is a breeze, and demanding games run without a hitch. The phone remains cool even under heavy use, making it a joy to use for extended periods.

Though the A35 remains adequate for everyday use, the 12R's superior processing power, bolstered by its available 16GB RAM option compared to the A35's 6GB, ensures that it's better equipped for the long haul. This means you'll likely experience less slowdown over time and can easily run more demanding apps.

Despite both phones boasting large batteries (5,000mAh in the A35 and 5,500mAh in the 12R), the 12R's efficient Snapdragon chip and larger capacity translate to longer endurance. In real-world use, the 12R comfortably sails through a full day of heavy use, often with enough juice left over for the next day. The A35, while capable of lasting a day with moderate use, tends to drain more quickly under stress, especially with the Exynos chip's power-hungry nature.

Charging speeds further widen the gap. The 12R's blazing 100W fast charging (80W in the US) can refill its battery from 0 to 100% in less than 40 minutes, a far cry from the A35's leisurely 25W charging, which takes well over an hour for a full charge. Neither phone offers wireless charging, so if that's a deal-breaker, consider alternatives like the Pixel 8a.

Camera

Nothing much to choose from

Turning to the cameras, the phones sport triple rear camera systems, though the third macro lens on each is of questionable utility. They pack a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The A35's ultrawide lens boasts a significantly wider 123-degree field of view compared to the 12R's 112-degree lens, capturing more of the scene in each shot.

However, the OnePlus 12R outshines the A35 in video recording, capable of shooting 4K video at 60fps, while the A35 is limited to 4K at 30fps. The A35 does offer one unique advantage; it can record 4K selfie videos, while OnePlus phones are still stuck at 1080p selfie video recording in 2024.

In terms of overall camera performance, these devices deliver respectable results for their price point. The A35 benefits from Samsung's image processing algorithms, producing vibrant images with saturated colors, but it can be slow to capture shots and occasionally struggles with tricky lighting. The OnePlus 12R, thanks to its more powerful processor, is generally faster and performs better in low light, but its images can sometimes appear overexposed and lack the nuanced color science found in OnePlus' flagship models with Hasselblad tuning.

To put it simply, this is the one area where the OnePlus 12R doesn't offer a significant advantage over the Galaxy A35, despite its higher price.

Which is right for you?

OnePlus has truly raised the bar for midrange smartphones with the 12R. Its sheer performance advantage is reason enough to choose it over the Galaxy A35. OnePlus further sweetens the deal with a larger, brighter display, significantly faster charging, and a larger battery that effortlessly lasts through a day and a half of use.

While its cameras might not match the color science of its flagship siblings, they are still capable shooters, and the trade-offs in water resistance and camera performance are negligible compared to the sheer value and power it offers. With OnePlus' generous trade-in program, the 12R can even be had for the same price as the Galaxy A35, making it a no-brainer for those seeking the best bang for their buck.

That being said, if you're not trading in any phone, the Galaxy A35 is a whole $100 cheaper, which is significant. While it may not match the 12R's performance or battery life, the A35 remains a reliable and capable midrange phone that will serve most users well for everyday tasks. Furthermore, it has some practical benefits, like a waterproof rating and an option for expandable storage. Additionally, Samsung promises an extra year of software support compared to OnePlus, which could be a deciding factor for those who prioritize long-term updates.