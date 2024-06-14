Samsung Galaxy A35 Premium alternative $360 $400 Save $40 This year, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in the US as a follow-up to the overseas-only A34. It features a premium build, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and a glass back. It's powered by the Exynos 1380, a chipset we've seen before in the A54 that gives decent performance for the price. Pros Premium build Great display Fantastic battery life Cons Slow charging Cameras fall apart in low-light $360 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G All the right compromises The Samsung Galaxy A25 offers solid performance for a firm budget price. It's powered by an Exynos 1280 chipset, which is hardly top-of-the-line, but for $300, it definitely gets the job done. In addition, the A25 includes a gorgeous AMOLED display and cameras that might surprise you. Samsung promises software support for five years. Pros Excellent display Solid performance Surprisingly good cameras in daylight Cons Slow charging No Galaxy AI Poor low-light camera performance $300 at Amazon



At first glance, the Samsung Galaxy A35 and Galaxy A25 might seem remarkably similar, highlighting Samsung’s push to streamline its design language across all models. But looks can be deceiving, as some important differences might sway your purchase decision. If you want to save a few dollars, the Galaxy A25 provides a solid OneUI experience for $300. However, the Galaxy A35 packs more punch for those seeking more power.

Still, $100 is $100, and unless you need the A35's added features, the A25 is worth saving your wallet the extra workout. Let’s look at each device and see where they differ — and if the A35 does enough to warrant the additional cash.

Read our ranking Best budget Android phones in 2024 These days, you don't have to pay through the nose to get a decent phone

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is available through Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy for $400. It comes in one configuration in the United States: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Samsung spoiled us with color options on the A35 (you’ll see why with the A25), offering the device in Awesome Navy or Awesome Lilac. It’s available unlocked and should work on all major US carriers and MVNOs that lease their networks.

Similarly, the Galaxy A25 is sold through Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy, but for $300. It is also offered in only one configuration in the US: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. If you thought color choices were lacking on the A35, you haven’t seen anything yet; the A25 only comes in Blue Black. Like the A35, it can be purchased unlocked for use on all major US carriers.



Samsung Galaxy A35 Samsung Galaxy A25 5G SoC Samsung Exynos 1380 Samsung Exynos 1280 Display type Super AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.6" 6.5" Display resolution 1080 x 2340 1080 × 2340 RAM 6GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB, microSD (uses shared SIM slot) Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 25W wired 25W wired Ports USB Type-C USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone audio jack Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.1 Android 14 and One UI 6.0 Front camera 13MP f/2.2 13 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 5MP, f/2.4 macro 50 MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2 MP, f/2.4 macro Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6 Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm 161 × 76.5 × 8.3mm Weight 209g 197g IP Rating IP67 None Colors Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac Blue-black

Read our review Samsung Galaxy A25 5G review: Better than budget At this point, Samsung's cheap phones can't get much more reliable

Design

Not exactly the same

Despite the similar design language between the Galaxy A35 and A25, Samsung uses different materials to build them. The Galaxy A35 features Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front, protecting against shattering. Meanwhile, the A25 uses Gorilla Glass 5, which still offers some protection, but that's where Samsung cut costs.

While both devices have plastic frames, the A35 sports a glass exterior, giving it a more premium feel in hand. Even still, the A25’s plastic exterior has some advantages, especially if you enjoy carrying your phone around without a case. A plastic back plus a smaller display size also means the A25 is about 10g lighter than the A35, making it less of a financial commitment. Samsung’s Key Island is on both phones, raising the button cluster along the frame and giving users a better grip.

Display

O vs. U

There isn’t much difference between the two displays based purely on specs, but Samsung still managed to save money with the A25’s display. For the A35, Samsung used an Infinity-O panel, similar to its flagship devices, while the A25 features an Infinity-U panel. That’s why the A25 has a teardrop notch instead of the ring cutout of the A35. Apparently, the extra cutout in the OLED costs more money, while the A25’s teardrop notch and asymmetrical bezels are cheaper to produce. However, if you don’t mind a little dated design, the A25’s display is still excellent, sporting a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel refreshing at 120Hz.

The A35 matches with a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display, refreshing at 120Hz. Both are fantastic Samsung panels, and they have the clarity and sharpness we’ve come to expect from the company. And don’t discount the size difference between the two phones. The A35 does feel bigger in the hand than the A25, despite only a tenth of an inch difference. If you don’t like larger phones, the A25 has the edge.

Software

One UI for everyone

If you’re a fan of One UI, both devices will give you the experience you love. With One UI 6, you get an upgraded notification shade, a streamlined camera app, and improved multitasking. While the A35 runs One UI 6.1, A25 users are still awaiting the pleasure. Samsung assures us the update will hit handsets in the next month, although neither device is expected to receive the company’s more advanced Galaxy AI features.

But what the phones lack in AI wizardry, they make up for in software reliability and support. The devices will receive four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates, an impressive amount of support at this price. In addition, One UI has been one of the most reliable Android skins, with Samsung stepping up its game after TouchWiz (One UI’s predecessor) went the way of BlackBerrys.

Performance

A year behind

When we look under the hood, the Galaxy A35 starts to justify its higher price tag. While the A25 is powered by an Exynos 1280, the A35 sports the improved 1380. We’ve seen both of these chipsets in the A53 and 54, respectively, with the 1380 making a much better overall showing. Gaming is smoother, and day-to-day tasks, like social media and email, are snappier on the A35.

Neither one will be confused for a flagship, but the additional power is noticeable in every animation and action. If you’re a gamer or interested in photo editing on your phone, the extra $100 might be worth spending on the A35. However, if your usage is limited to Facebook posts and Instagram scrolls, the A25 offers more than enough horsepower to get the job done.

Battery life

All-day either way

Unsurprisingly, the battery life on both devices is quite similar, with each phone packing a 5,000mAh battery cell. The A25 might get you a touch more battery life with its weaker chipset, but the difference is negligible, as the devices offer all-day battery, often stretching close to 8 hours of screen-on time.

However, while similar battery life is a good thing, similar charging speeds are not, as both are limited to positively sluggish 25W wired charging. Samsung’s charging speeds are borderline comical in 2024 and must be addressed in future devices, but neither holds an advantage for now. If you suffer from battery anxiety, the A35 and A25 will get you through your day safely.

Camera

Bigger sensor means more data

It’s hard to deny the Galaxy A35 produces a better image than the A25. Both will surprise you in good lighting, with crisp detail from their 50MP main shooters. However, the A35’s sensor is larger, allowing more light and data for Samsung’s computational photography to chew on. The result is a clearer image with better color and low-light performance.

But remember, the A25 is no slouch and capable of gorgeous images, belying its $300 price tag. The A35 and A25 also sport an 8MP ultrawide lens, but the quality drops off, as is often the case on budget phones. Images become soft, and the sensors struggle to provide enough detail for nighttime photography. Macro cameras are also present, but we’ll do our best to pretend those don’t exist. If you love blurry images of your food, the A35 has a slightly better 5MP macro than the 2MP on the A25.

Which is right for you?

There’s no question the Galaxy A35 is more powerful with a slightly better camera, but it’s tough to justify spending $100 extra when the Galaxy A25 offers the same software experience and support. Its build quality is a little cheaper, with a plastic back, asymmetrical bezels, and a teardrop notch straight out of 2017, but it gets the job done. If you’re a One UI fan on a budget, the A25 should be your choice.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Editor's choice Worth saving the extra $100 The Samsung Galaxy A25 offers a solid experience for $300, making it a slightly better choice over the A35. Samsung made the right compromises with the A25, giving it enough power, a decent camera, and lots of software support. I can see why you'd spend more, but unless you need the extra horsepower, the A25 is more than enough. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy $300 at Samsung

The A35 is an attractive alternative at $400 if you want an improved build and performance. The Exynos 1380 is a noticeable improvement over the 1280 in the Galaxy A25, giving the A35 a leg up for gaming and photo editing. If you have a specific use for the extra horsepower, the $100 becomes worth it.