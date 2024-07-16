Prime Day deal Samsung Galaxy A35 $300 $400 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy A35 is the company's midrange entry for 2024, offering a great display and decent power for its $300 sale price. It sports a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel refreshing at 120Hz. It includes a triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery, providing all-day battery life on a single charge. It's powered by an Exynos 1380 for decent midrange performance. $300 at Amazon

Midrange phones are more competitive than ever, and their performance and battery life make us wonder why we spend $1,000+ on flagship devices. Phones under $500 used to include drab displays, awful build quality, and hardly any software support. But recently, even budget devices have featured OLED displays and years of software support. With so many high-quality options close in price, even a small discount can make a big difference.

Samsung’s A-series devices are at the forefront of providing a quality experience for less money. And they are better than ever, with a diverse lineup ranging from the budget-friendly Galaxy A15 to the impressively appointed A35, the latter of which is currently $100 off. And while the Galaxy A35 was more of a conversation at $400, it’s tough to beat its combination of display, performance, and support for $300.

What we like about the Galaxy A35

Gorgeous display with great battery life

Close

It starts with the display: a gorgeous 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel refreshing at 120Hz. It’s vibrant and crisp, and it's fantastic for watching content. Samsung also made it easier to view the A35 outdoors with 1,000 nits of brightness. It’s the type of display we’ve come to expect from Samsung, and it’s excellent to see in this price range.

The Galaxy A35 might not sport the newest chipset, but the Exynos 1380 is solid for social media and gaming. It also runs One UI 6.1 based on Android 14, one of the most reliable skins of Android, ensuring a smooth software experience. Moreover, Samsung promises five years of security updates, meaning your phone will be protected for years. In addition, the Galaxy A35 includes Samsung Knox, which is usually unavailable on the company’s devices in this price range.

While battery life can be questionable on budget devices, the Galaxy A35 excels with a 5,000mAh battery capable of lasting an entire day on a single charge. With some battery-saving measures, 8 hours of screen-on time is possible, meaning the A35 is built to make it through your entire work day. Any way you slice it, if you’re in the market for a midrange smartphone and want to save some cash, the Prime Day deal on the Galaxy A35 is worth jumping on. For $300, the A35 is a lot of phone at an affordable price.