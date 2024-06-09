Like Google, Samsung has a respectable lineup of midrange phones; these phones slim down the features and carefully cut corners on the hardware to offer them more affordable than their premium flagship lineup. Among those, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is one of our favorite budget A series phones, but it does make some compromises.

One main concern is that the battery life is unremarkable, especially with the 5G network and the Exynos 1380 processor built into the phone. However, if you optimize your Galaxy A35, you can lessen these issues. That's why we've created a guide to show all the settings that can help improve the battery life of a Samsung Galaxy A35 5G phone.

How to view battery usage on a Samsung Galaxy A35

Viewing your device's battery health and usage gives you an overview of whether (or not) the settings you've changed have helped. Below, we will show you how to navigate to the battery page from your settings.

On your Samsung Galaxy A35, open Settings (the gear icon). From there, select Battery. Close

How to enable power saving mode on a Samsung Galaxy A35

If you're trying to maximize your battery potential, enabling power-saving mode should be the first option you try. Turning on the power-saving mode will limit the background network usage, which helps prevent the 5G network from constantly straining your battery. It also limits the syncing and background app refresh rates and its use with location services. Read below to learn how to turn on this feature on your Galaxy A35.

Open Settings > Battery. Tap Power saving to turn the toggle on. Close Alternatively, swipe down from the Notification bar and tap-hold the Power saving icon.

Below the Power saving toggle, you can also choose settings to customize your device's power-saving mode. These include Turn off Always On Display, Limit CPU speed to 70%, Decrease brightness by 10%, Turn off 5G, Limit apps and Home screen. Toggling on these options will further improve your Galaxy's A35 battery life, so we recommend leaving any of these on if you're trying to squeeze every drop of life on your phone.

How to turn off auto-sync on a Samsung Galaxy A35

Your phone battery drains if your apps constantly communicate with online services in the background (especially with highly active apps like social media and streaming apps that always give notifications). This can also cause more data to be used, affecting your phone's battery. To prevent apps from automatically syncing in the background, read how to turn this setting off below.

Navigate to Settings. Tap Accounts and backup > Manage accounts. Tap Auto sync data > OK. Close

You can turn off auto-syncing with apps on your phone and auto-updates. Leaving these settings on contributes to the Galaxy's A35 battery drain issue. However, turning off auto-updates means you must manually push updates through. Otherwise, you risk having apps go out of date, preventing them from behaving properly and can cause stability issues.

Navigate to Google Play Store. Tap the Account icon > Settings. Close Select Network preferences. Tap Auto-update apps and select Don't auto-update apps > OK. Close

How to turn off unused services and activate Airplane mode on a Samsung Galaxy A35

Since the 5G network can strain your device's battery, you can ensure it isn't constantly acting in the background. Activating Airplane mode disables all wireless communications signals, including your Wi-Fi and cellular network. It also disables Bluetooth connections. Turning on Airplane mode ensures your Galaxy A35 isn't constantly looking for signals to use, which makes it a great option when you don't need to use it. If you don't want to use Airplane mode, you can always turn off connections to Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, which we also show below.

Swipe down on the Notification bar twice. Tap the Bluetooth icon to turn it off. Tap the Wi-Fi icon to turn it off. Select the Airplane icon to turn on Airplane mode. Close

Also, turning off Nearby Device Scanning will prevent your device from searching for connections with other devices (like smartwatches); you can turn this off by going to Connections inside your Galaxy's A35 settings.

How to change display settings on a Samsung Galaxy A35

Lowering the brightness and changing the screen timeout option can reduce battery drain. Read below to learn how to optimize your Galaxy A35's screen settings.

Go to Settings > Display. Lower the screen brightness by adjusting the slider. Select Dark to enable dark mode. Tap Screen timeout and choose another option. Close

How to turn off infinity wallpapers on a Samsung Galaxy A35

Since the S8, Samsung phones have come with a set of pre-installed live wallpapers. Even though these wallpapers have a cool feature that transitions between the different designs, they don't come without a cost. Unfortunately, when the device transitions between these different wallpapers, it consumes the battery. So, if you're trying to conserve battery life, we recommend changing the wallpaper to one that isn't video, infinity-based, or animated. Check our tutorial below to learn how to swap your Galaxy's A35 wallpaper.

Open Settings > Wallpaper and style. Tap Change wallpapers. Close Select a new wallpaper (not infinity or video).

Learn how to navigate One UI

The beauty of owning a Samsung phone is that it offers the best of both worlds: Samsung and Google. Samsung's One UI skin might seem confusing at first compared to Google's default software, but there's a lot you can do with it. You can customize the launcher, rearrange the app icons, and adjust the screen layout to fit your preferences. If you're worried about your Samsung experience after tinkering with some settings, take the time to explore your One UI and see what you can do to make it yours.