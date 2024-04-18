Summary The Galaxy A35 from Samsung blends A54 and A55 features into a budget-friendly package with a 6.6-inch 120Hz display.

Despite the compromises made for a lower price, the A35 boasts a big 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting use with moderate charging speed.

The phone includes Samsung Knox Vault for advanced security but lacks Galaxy AI features due to its budget-friendly nature.

Samsung's flagship and foldable phones, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5, hog all the limelight. But the company's budget phones are equally important and play a key role in making Samsung the world's largest Android manufacturer. In March, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy A55 and A35, successors to two of its most popular budget phones from last year. Back then, the company only confirmed that the A55 wouldn't launch in the US and provided no details on the A35's availability. That's changing now, with the phone going on sale in the US starting today.

The Galaxy A35 is an amalgamation of the Galaxy A54 and this year's A55, with Samsung making some compromises to hit a lower price tag. It uses the same Exynos 1380 SoC as the A54 and ships with 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. At the front is a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

While the internals are not impressive, the big 5,000mAh battery means the A35 should last a couple of days of moderate use. And that's important since it only supports 25W fast charging, meaning it will take a while to fill the cell from empty.

The primary camera is a 50MP shooter with OIS accompanied by 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro cameras. A 13MP f2.2 shooter sits at the front for selfie duties. While Samsung boasts of the phone's Nightography capabilities, the low-light images are unlikely to blow you away with their quality.

In a first for an A-series phone, the Galaxy A35 supports Samsung Knox Vault. According to the company, this hardware-based security solution provides a "secure execution environment that is physically isolated from the system's main processor and memory" to protect sensitive data like card details, PIN codes, and passwords.

No Galaxy AI for Samsung's budget Galaxy

While the phone runs on Android 14-based One UI 6.1, it misses Galaxy AI features like Browsing Assist, Call Assist, and Circle to Search. Given the phone's budget price tag and modest internals, this is an understandable trade-off.

The Galaxy A35 is coming to the US in Navy and Lilac colors, with prices starting from $400. You can purchase the phone directly from Samsung, major third-party retailers, and carriers. As a launch offer, you can get 30% off on the Galaxy Buds FE if you pair the earbuds with your A35 purchase.