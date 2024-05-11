The new Samsung Galaxy A35 is one of the best and most affordable Samsung devices you can get your hands on today. It has a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display that's bright and produces vibrant colors, so it's great for watching movies. The device also has plenty of storage and even a microSD card slot for expansion. But specs are only part of the equation. Choosing a color that matches your style is also vital. To help you weigh the options, we've listed all the Galaxy A35's color options below.

Which Galaxy A35 color should you pick?

The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is available in two colors in the US. The Galaxy A35 is available in Awesome Navy and Awesome Lilac. Other markets also include Awesome Lemon and Awesome Iceblue hues.

While a white model might be missing, Samsung provides two unique color options that allow you to personalize your device. Selecting a color can be a fun and exciting task, whether you're looking for a neutral shade or one that pops. So, if you’re looking for something new and unique, the Awesome Lilac is a good option, as it's one of the most colorful hues in the lineup. Otherwise, you might want to consider the Awesome Navy.

Awesome Navy

Source: Samsung

The Awesome Navy reads completely black with a hint of blue. It looks elegant, smart, and premium. It’s ideal for those who are looking for a more traditional phone color, albeit with a hint of blue and greyish tones on the side. It doesn’t have the same tint as the Lemon or other colors, but it still looks fantastic.

Given the dark shade, it’s unsurprising that the Awesome Navy will go with most clothes, outfits, and cases. Whether it's a transparent case or one with more coverage, the neutral colorway will complement most styles. While it might not be the most colorful and unique shade, it’ll still look awesome.

Awesome Lilac

Source: Samsung

The Awesome Lilac is much closer to pink than purple. It looks luxurious and, depending on the lighting and angle, you'll enjoy various hues, making it look and feel more premium. If you’re a creative person who likes to rock unique colors, or perhaps you’re looking to switch it up occasionally, the Awesome Lilac will be a great choice.

Given its bright and playful look, it’ll go well with most black and light-colored cases, and clear covers could further enhance the overall aesthetic, given that they can still reflect light and showcase the color while protecting the device. If you’re after something more flashy, the Awesome Lilac will prove to be a truly unique design that’s sure to grab some attention.

Awesome Lemon

Source: Samsung

The Awesome Lemon is quite unique. It looks like a refreshing lemonade. The shade is not exactly a pale color, and it's rather vibrant compared to other yellow hues seen by other phone makers. The bottom of the rear panel also has a different tint, adding even more shades to the mix.

The Awesome Lemon color is excellent for those seeking something bright and colorful and will look great in a clear case or against light-colored or black options. If you want a design that stands out a little more than conventional phone designs, the Lemon color is the way to go.

Awesome Iceblue

Source: Samsung

If you like pale, light colors, the Awesome Iceblue might just be the color you're looking for. It is an incredibly calming and light shade that will appeal to those looking to choose a unique color in a subdued way.

It’ll go well with most cases and is ideal for those who aren’t fans of vivid and overly saturated colors, as the pale blue will be one of the brightest hues in Samsung’s lineup. We recommend going with this if you’re after a unique and fun color.

Pick a color that reflects your style

Choosing the right color isn’t easy. A general rule of thumb is to follow your instinct and go with a shade you wouldn't mind seeing regularly. Pick a color that fits your style, and if you’re a case user, consider how the phone would look as some cases provide protection and cover the phone's original aesthetic. Of course, you can always pick up a transparent case and show off the Awesome colors of the Galaxy A35.

What matters at the end of the day is that you pick something you’re comfortable rocking for the next few years.