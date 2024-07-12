Samsung's A-series phones offer a few premium features while compromising on hardware. Among them is the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G, which makes it into our list of the best affordable Samsung phones. Despite the low price, it impresses with the cameras, OLED screen, and battery life. We compiled the best tips and tricks to improve your Galaxy A35 experience.

1 Customize the Quick settings panel

The Quick settings panel lets you quickly turn on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth devices, Location, Flashlight, Airplane Mode, and more. You'll access it by swiping down from the notification shade. You can rearrange the tiles if you frequently use a specific feature.

Swipe down from the top of the screen. Swipe down again. Tap Edit (pencil icon) at the top. Choose Edit under the Top or Full options. Close Hold the button and drag it where you want to position it. Tap Done.

2 Personalize your Galaxy A35 with Good Lock

Samsung Good Lock is an app that lets you add more functions and personalize your Galaxy phone. It features modules and sub-modules to tweak the lock screen, notifications, widgets, clock face, and more.

The Good Lock app isn't preinstalled on Samsung Galaxy phones. You can download it from the Galaxy Store. After you launch it and try to install a module, the app takes you to the Galaxy store. We have a comprehensive guide on Good Lock to help you explore its features.

3 Use swipe gestures on the Galaxy A35

Since the Galaxy A35 features Android 14 with One UI 6.1, you don't see the swipe options that older Galaxy phones have. Here's how to activate it on your phone:

Download the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store. Open the app. Tap NavStar. Select Swipe gestures. Turn on the Enable extra gesture settings toggle.

Now, you can activate swipe gestures.

Go to Settings. Select Display. Tap Navigation bar. Close Choose Swipe gestures. Tap More options. Tap Swipe from sides and bottom. Close

Swipe up from the bottom to go to the home screen. To go back, swipe to the left from the bottom of the display. For recent apps, swipe up from the bottom and hold.

0:50 Related Where to find downloads on your Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet Finding downloaded files on your Samsung Galaxy phone is easier than you think

4 Use Object Eraser on the Galaxy A35

The Object Eraser feature removes unwanted objects from your photos. It analyzes the image using AI to erase the element.

Open the Samsung Gallery app. Select a photo you want to edit. Tap the pencil icon. Select the tools icon (the symbol represented by four circles). Tap Object eraser. Tap or draw around the object you want to erase. Tap Erase. If you're unhappy with the results, tap the back button to undo the changes and modify your selection. Select Done. Close Tap Save.

5 Keep the screen on while viewing

Your phone's display automatically turns off after a specific duration to conserve battery. But this can get annoying if you're engrossed in a lengthy article or reading an instruction manual. Your Galaxy phone has a feature that keeps the display on when you look at the screen.

Go to Settings. Open Advanced features. Select Motions and gestures. Close Turn on the Keep screen on while viewing toggle.

6 Change the side key functionality

The side key is the button next to the volume rocker on your Samsung Galaxy phone. By default, a short press of the side key turns the display on or off, while a longer press launches Bixby. You can customize it so that pressing the side key lets you access frequently used actions.

Open the Settings app. Tap Advanced features. Select Side key. Close Turn on the Double press toggle. Choose from Quick launch camera, Quick switch to Secure Folder, and Open app. Under Press and hold, select Wake Bixby or Power off menu.

7 Personalize your lock screen by adding widgets

Lock screen widgets let you view info without unlocking the phone. You can add, remove, and rearrange them. The Galaxy A35 offers widgets like Battery, Calendar, Clock, Reminder, Weather, and more. Ensure Always on Display is turned on.

Long press your finger on the home screen. Tap Wallpaper and styles. Select your lock screen. Tap the Widgets section underneath the clock icon. Tap the down arrow icon beside the app. Select a widget. Tap Done. Close

8 Screen spam calls with Bixby text call

Samsung's Bixby text call lets you know who's calling and the reason behind their call. When you get a call, Bixby picks up and informs the caller that you're using Bixby text call. After you type a reply, Bixby reads it and records the response. You'll see the transcript in the Phone app.

Here's how to activate Bixby text call:

Launch the Phone app. Tap the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) at the top. Select Settings. Turn on the Bixby text call toggle.

After activating the feature, you can create quick responses and change the language.

Do more with your Samsung Galaxy phone

The tips in this guide help you make the most of the Galaxy A35. Its One UI skin offers more customization options than stock Android. It lets you modify the app icons, themes, and home screen for a personalized experience. You can also explore our favorite One UI features on the Samsung Galaxy phone.