The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a solid mid-range phone. However, it can have problems. If unchecked, the Exynos 1380 processor and 5G network can lead to a quick battery drain. It can also overheat and have unwarranted display issues. You can rectify some problems with better usage. Others result from a hardware defect. Before shipping your Galaxy A35 phone to Samsung or buying a replacement, here are the best fixes for problems you may encounter.

Known problems with the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G might experience these problems:

The device stops working. It is either frozen or slow.

Apps don't work. They won't open, freeze, or crash.

The screen flickers or becomes unresponsive.

The device overheats with normal usage.

The device doesn't connect to Wi-Fi or has poor Wi-Fi connectivity.

The device has a poor battery life and drains fast.

The device doesn't pair or recognize other Bluetooth connections.

This troubleshooting guide presents the solutions you can safely try on your Galaxy A35 5G phone. Consult this guide to learn how to repair your device.

Sometimes, it is due to software issues if your device isn't working. To ensure your Samsung software is up-to-date, go to Settings and tap Software update.

Restart your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

If your phone has issues with slow performance, overheating, or freezing during normal usage, restart it. Restarting your phone can fix software glitches, remove old processes and temporary files, and clear the memory. It also ensures that software updates go into full effect. To restart your Galaxy A35 5G, press and hold the lower Volume button and Side key simultaneously and select Restart.

Reduce your display brightness

If your device is overheating and consuming battery power, turn off adaptive brightness and lower your phone's brightness. This can also alleviate display glitches. To learn how to do this, keep reading below.

Navigate to Settings. Tap Display. Turn off Adaptive brightness. Close Use the slider to lower the brightness.

You can also change the option to the screen timeout by tapping Screen timeout.

If the screen on your Galaxy A35 5G flickers, turn off the color correction/filter through Vision enhancement in your Accessibility settings.

Monitor your background apps

You can limit the background app usage by visiting the Battery settings and choosing Background usage limits. It also shows which apps are sleeping and which are in a deep sleep. Apps that are sleeping aren't the source of battery drain or phone heating issues. Sleeping apps have little to no background activity. Deep sleeping apps don't use any background processing power (no updates and data refreshes) and only work the next time they are opened.

However, there are still apps that work in the background. These apps use your network to refresh its data, send notifications, and communicate with your location services. You can turn on data saver mode to limit these apps' data usage. Here's how:

Go to Settings. Tap Connections. Select Data usage. Close Tap Data saver. Choose Turn on now. Close Tap Apps that can always use data and select the apps.

If your phone runs much slower, too many apps may be running in the background. Properly close down the apps and see if that fixes the issue. Otherwise, clear the app's cache and reset it. It might not be an issue due to your phone, but rather, due to the app's temporary data stored on it.

Use Power saving mode on your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

When your battery dips too low and drains faster than anticipated, use your phone's power saving mode. Power saving mode turns off location services and limits background app usage and other sources that drain your Galaxy A35 5G's battery life. To get started, read the steps below.

Open Settings. Select Battery. Tap Power saving and toggle it on. You can also access this option by long pressing the Power saving icon from the Notification bar. Close

Run diagnostics on your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Samsung has a built-in diagnostic feature for Galaxy phones. You can access this option in Additional Care under your Device care settings. Here are the available tools:

Phone diagnostics adds a series of tests to check if your device functions normally.

adds a series of tests to check if your device functions normally. App battery usage diagnostics lists the apps that consume too much power on your phone, which lowers the battery.

lists the apps that consume too much power on your phone, which lowers the battery. App safety diagnostics shows which apps slow down performance and security.

To learn how to access these options, follow these steps:

Go to Settings. Select Device care. Tap Diagnostics. Choose Phone diagnostics, App battery usage diagnostics, and App safety diagnostics. Close

Reset your Bluetooth connectivity on your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

If your Galaxy A35 5G struggles to connect to your Bluetooth device or you can't pair the device with your phone (it doesn't appear on the list), reset the connection. To turn off and on your Bluetooth connection, perform the following steps:

Swipe down on the screen and tap the Bluetooth icon. Tap the Bluetooth icon to turn it back on again. Reconnect your Bluetooth-compatible device to your phone.

Turn off unused services and mobile data on your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

If your device continues to overheat, it might be because it is trying to find a signal with other connections. To pinpoint the problem, disconnect your Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and mobile data. The easiest way is to swipe down on your home screen and tap the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth icons. To turn off and monitor your 5G network, try the following steps:

Go to Settings. Tap Connections. Select Data usage. Toggle off Mobile data. Close

You can also select Mobile data only apps to limit your apps' data usage. Mobile data can also be turned off in the quick settings.

Use Intelligent Wi-Fi when your Wi-Fi is unstable

If your Wi-Fi network remains unstable, but you don't want to stay connected to the 5G network, you can set it so that it switches to mobile data when necessary. The Intelligent Wi-Fi feature also diagnoses your network. You can learn details like speed, performance, and availability. In some cases, a lack of Wi-Fi or poor connections might be an issue with your network service or router settings (contact your internet provider).

Go to Settings. Tap Connections. Select Wi-Fi. Close Tap the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) and choose Intelligent Wi-Fi. Turn on Switch to mobile data. Close

Turn off Location services on your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

Location services can cause battery drain issues, which can lead to overheating. If you suspect this, turn off your Galaxy A35 5G location services. To get started, read the steps below.

Tap Settings. Select Location. Turn off GPS.

To turn off GPS usage for apps, do the following:

Tap Settings. Select Location. Tap App permissions. Close Tap an app under Allowed all the time. Select Allow only while using the app or Ask every time. Close

You can manually turn off auto-update for your apps through the Google Play Store or ensure it is only set to your Wi-Fi network (as using the 5G network can drain your phone's battery life). To ensure no apps update unprompted, turn off auto-update apps. To learn how, keep reading below.

Open the Google Play Store. Tap your Profile icon in the upper-right corner. Tap Settings. Close Tap Network preferences. Select Auto-update apps. Choose Don't auto-update apps and tap OK. Close

Boot your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in safe mode

If you suspect your device is malfunctioning due to software glitches from third-party apps, boot your Galaxy A35 5G in safe mode. To use safe mode, power down your device, press and hold the Power button until you see the Samsung logo, then press and hold the lower Volume button simultaneously. Hold both buttons down until safe mode appears.

Factory reset your Samsung Galaxy A35 5G

If none of these fixes worked and you cannot determine the software issue, consider factory resetting your phone. Before performing these steps, backup your phone with the Accounts and backups option in the Samsung settings.

Factory resetting your Galaxy A35 5G erases all your data and settings, so proceed cautiously.

Tap Settings. Select General management. Choose Reset. Close Select Factory data reset. Tap Reset > Continue > Delete all. Close

Hardware issues keep occurring

If you suspect your phone has an underlying hardware issue rather than a software glitch, contact Samsung customer support. You may have to send your phone in for repairs since there could be a deeper issue with the hardware (one not easy to fix). Otherwise, you may have to look into a phone or battery replacement if you aren't under warranty.