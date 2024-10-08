Samsung Galaxy A35 $299 $400 Save $101 The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a budget-friendly phone that delivers on screen quality, camera, and performance. And with a 25% discount on Amazon, it’s an even sweeter deal. $299 at Amazon

Amazon's second Prime Day event kicks off today, October 8, and, as expected, there are tons of amazing deals up for grabs, especially on Samsung Galaxy products. For example, the Galaxy A35 is now just $299—saving you a solid $101 off its regular price of $400.

This unlocked smartphone features 128GB of storage, a 6.6-inch display, and impressive 13MP front and 50MP rear cameras. You can pick from Navy or Lilac, but hurry—this price won't last once Prime Day wraps up.

Why the Samsung Galaxy A35 is a great mid-range phone

While this mid-range Samsung handset might not stack up against the flagship Android phones , it’s still a great pick. With a solid 50MP camera, a long-lasting battery, and IP67 water and dust resistance, it already offers great bang for your buck at its regular price of $400. Plus, you’ll get four years of Android updates and five years of security patches. It also features Vision Booster to adjust the screen for optimal viewing in different lighting conditions, along with Samsung's Knox Vault to protect your privacy.

Our Galaxy A35 review highlights its standout camera, spacious screen, and vibrant OLED display. The robust 5,000mAh battery lasts all day, though it can feel a bit sluggish at times. When it comes to power, the Exynos 1380 processor isn’t the fastest, and 6GB of RAM is a bit modest. The 128GB of storage is also on the smaller side, but luckily, Samsung includes a microSD slot for extra space. Even with these specs, the Galaxy A35 still handles everyday tasks admirably.

While the Galaxy A35 doesn't have a telephoto lens or a top-tier ultrawide camera like the S24 series, it still offers a lot of value for the price. It's a great option for someone who wants a reliable phone that will last for years, but doesn't need the latest bells and whistles.