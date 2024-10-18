Samsung Galaxy A35 $300 $400 Save $100 The Galaxy A35 offers some of Samsung's flagship phone features, including a great OLED display and a big battery, and now it's $100 off with this deal at Amazon. $300 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is seeing its lowest price ever at Amazon today, with the 128GB model in Awesome Lilac color checking in at $300. This deal knocks $100 off the A35's regular price of $400, and the phone makes for a great value play compared to the pricing of Samsung's more well-known flagship phones. This is a limited time deal and we aren't sure when it will end, so act quickly to claim the savings.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A35

While phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 tend to get a lot of attention upon release, models like the Galaxy A35 are standing by to offer a similar lineup of features at a more humble price. One of the features that stood out to us in our Samsung Galaxy A35 review is the Super AMOLED display. It's the brightest Galaxy A Series screen to date, and it's perfect for watching all of your favorite content. It measures 6.6 inches and comes in at Full HD+ resolution, with a tough, durable build around it that makes the phone feel less like something that needs to be protected all day.

Battery life is also top notch with the Galaxy A35, making it a good option for people who tap away on their phone regularly throughout the day. Samsung promises all-day battery life and the A35 has Super Fast Charging technology as well. This could come in quite handy, as the Galaxy A35 has a lot to play with, including an advanced triple-lens camera system. Nightography software helps turn out better photos in low light, with Super HDR and a couple of stabilization technologies contributing to vibrant and steady videos.

From a software standpoint the Galaxy A35 keeps up with more expensive Android phones with things like Circle To Search, a Google-powered AI feature that allows you to search for information by circling part of an image or highlighting text. Samsung Wallet is also part of the package, as are a guaranteed four years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

And while the Samsung Galaxy A35 is made to be a phone you hold onto for a while, this sale price isn't going to last nearly as long. This deal at Amazon sees the Galaxy A35 dropped to $300, which is its lowest price to date and a saving of $100 from its regular price of $400.