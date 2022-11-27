Read update Correction

Samsung is gearing up for an intense 2023. Mounting intelligence suggests the Galaxy S23 lineup is in for a significant design change that will bring the S23 and S23+ in line with the design of the Ultra's sprouting lineage. Those two might not be the only phones in the company's portfolio to make that change: if further leaks are accurate, we might also see an almost-identical design on the upcoming mid-range Galaxy A34.

New CAD renders of the Galaxy A34 have been published on Giznext, courtesy of OnLeaks, and they show Samsung's upcoming budget phone from multiple angles. The untrained eye might not be able to differentiate the A34 from the S23 unless they know what to look for. At first glance, we notice this device looks quite similar to the Galaxy S23 smartphones from multiple angles with some minor differences such as the rear flashlight being slightly lower.

This is not to say that both phones are identical — when you move over to the front, you'll see a teardrop notch instead of the punch-hole cut-out we normally see on flagships and upper-midrange phones.

This is not the first time we've seen this design as the Galaxy A13 did it first. But it might become common across the A-range. On the bottom, we have a USB-C port, while on the top, we can spy a SIM card slot.

All in all, these renders are setting up the Galaxy A34 as a solid budget phone, although we'll have to see its spec stack once it comes out. That should happen in the first half of 2023, most likely after the announcement of the Galaxy S23 series. If you're looking for a cheap phone, it might be worth it to wait for this one — it'll probably become one of the best cheap phones out there.