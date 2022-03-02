With the frenzy surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series gradually slowing down, we're shifting focus to Samsung's upcoming mid-range and budget offerings. We've already seen details about upcoming entries in the company's A-series, including the Galaxy A73, A53, A33, and A23. Now, more information and renders have emerged about the Galaxy A33, alongside new leaks about the Galaxy A13.

Starting with the slightly smaller Samsung Galaxy A33, most of the specs are similar to what we've seen in earlier leaks. The phone will reportedly feature a 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED display with a 2400x1080p resolution, according to WinFuture. It's also expected to come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory, and a massive 5000mAh battery under the hood. Currently, the reports about the chipset are somewhat conflicting. WinFuture touts the A33 to get the same Exynos 1200 SoC with 5G support as the upcoming Galaxy A53. However, this contradicts previous leaks that mentioned MediaTek's Dimensity 720 chip. We'll have to wait and see which one Samsung actually uses.

The attached renders showcase the 5G-enabled Galaxy A53 in white, black, light blue, and orange from multiple directions. Unfortunately, the images do not show the top and bottom of the phone. Still, if previous leaks are anything to go by, do not expect a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A13 is a bit of an anomaly. This unit is set to launch in Europe, and it differs significantly in looks and features from the Galaxy A13 5G that was released late last year in the US. The most obvious difference is in the name — the European model will not support 5G. It'll also be powered by a Samsung Exynos 850 — unlike the US model's Dimensity 700 — alongside 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot.

Externally, the rear of the upcoming A13 closely resembles the A33 with a similar camera sensor arrangement (four rings and a LED flash), but like the US model, it removes the bump. The A33 similarities continue with a water drop-styled notch display offering a similar 90Hz refresh rate and 2400x1080 pixel resolution. However, the A13 will be somewhat larger at 6.6 inches, with a PLS LCD panel instead of OLED. The A13 will contain a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support, and it's expected to cost around €200. Both phones are two more entries in Samsung's ever-growing A-series, with devices seemingly set to hit every price point.

