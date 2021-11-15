This past January, Samsung released the Galaxy A32 5G, the first of its mid-tier A-series phones to have 5G (and one of the cheapest 5G phones on the market). But as Samsung giveth, Samsung also taketh away. While this year has seen 5G spread across Samsung's landscape, recent leaks have suggested the company could be in the process of removing a long-standing feature from even more of its phones: the analog headphone jack. Following the release of Galaxy A53 5G renders with no jack to be found, we're now getting our first look at a similarly headphone-less Galaxy A33 5G.

According to specs published by 91mobiles, the A33 5G should measure 159.7x74x8.1mm which is slightly smaller all around than the A32, leaving us to wonder if the headphone jack was lost in the pursuit of achieving a slimmer build. The display will also be a bit more petite (6.4” vs 6.5”) but will be upgraded to AMOLED, which could improve the battery life.

There should be four color options available for the phone — black, white, orange, and light blue — but we don’t know if all of them will make it to the US market since it missed out on the fun colors available on the A series internationally. Also visible are the USB-C charging port, the volume and power buttons, and the notch for the selfie camera. Around back we can see a four-camera array, but details about what to expect from that hardware have not yet emerged.

There’s no word yet on price nor release date, but given that the A32 launched in January, it seems like a safe bet that we'll see the A33 be released sometime early next year.

