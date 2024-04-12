Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Budget entry The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G may be priced firmly as a budget phone, but it offers some premium features for its modest price tag. It sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz, with 6GB of RAM. Its 5,000mAh battery is enough to last two days on a single charge, and its camera outputs respectable photos, all for $300. Pros Great display Excellent battery life Good software support Cons Slow charging Lackluster gaming performance $300 at Amazon

Based on the spec sheet, the Google Pixel 7a is better than the Samsung Galaxy A25. It sports a more powerful chipset, a sharper camera system, and more RAM, but costs $500. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 has a fantastic display, decent performance, and solid software support for $200 less. Even though Samsung had to make tough choices to reach the A25’s budget price point, the additional capabilities of the Pixel 7a might not appeal to you.

If you’re looking for a truly budget device, you must decide which features are more important and whether Samsung made the right compromises against its more expensive rival. Let’s examine the differences between the two phones and highlight where the Pixel 7a pulls ahead and where the Galaxy A25 stays close enough to make its lower price tag worth considering.

Price, availability, and specs

The Google Pixel 7a is available through Google and Amazon for $500, although frequent sales lower the price to under $400. It comes in four colors: Sea, Snow, Charcoal, and Coral — a Google store exclusive often sold out. The Pixel 7a has one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy A25 is available for $300 through the Samsung company store and Amazon. In the United States, the A25 is available in one color: Blue Black, with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.



Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Google Pixel 7a SoC Samsung Exynos 1280 Google Tensor G2 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 60-90Hz variable Display dimensions 6.5" 6.1" 20:9 Display resolution 2340 x 1080 2400 ×1080 RAM 6GB 8GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB 128GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,385mAh Charge speed 25W wired 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options USB-C wired USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C SIM support Dual Nano SIM Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.0 Android 13 Front camera 13 MP, f/2.2 13MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.8 main with OIS; 8 MP ultrawide; 2 MP macro 64MP, f/1.9 main with OIS; 13MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, Sub-6 5G LTE, 5G sub-6 (all carriers), mmWave (Verizon model only)) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity NFC NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm 152.4 x 72.9 x 9mm Weight 197g 193g IP Rating No IP67 Colors Blue Black Charcoal, Snow, Sea, Coral Stylus No No Price $300 From $374

Design

Budget doesn't mean cheap

When Google raised the price of the Pixel 7a, one justification was the better build quality than the outgoing Pixel 6a. The company did away with the plastic frame in favor of aluminum, giving the Pixel 7a a solid feel in the hand. It retains a plastic back, but the styling is premium and matches the more expensive Pixel 7 and 8 series devices with Google’s trademark camera visor. Gorilla Glass 3 protects the front display, giving you at least some protection against shattering.

Samsung also updated the Galaxy A25's styling to match its more expensive models. It sports a flat back and the company’s understated triple camera setup on the rear. Unlike the Pixel 7a, you won’t find Gorilla Glass on the front panel. The Galaxy A25 is also missing the Pixel 7a’s IP67 rating, allowing for peace of mind against water damage. All told, it’s a decent build for the money, even if it comes up a little short of the Google midranger.

Display

Better than expected

The display is an easy way to get excited about the Galaxy A25. It’s a gorgeous 6.5-inch Super AMOLED 1080p panel refreshing at 120Hz, outstanding in this price range. The display gets relatively bright for better outdoor viewing, and the colors are saturated and vibrant, making games pop off the screen. The A25’s high refresh rate pairs nicely with One UI, allowing for a smooth user experience. It’s a best-in-class panel and the main reason to consider saving money.

When released in 2022, the Google Pixel 6a was a phenomenal smartphone that provided incredible value. But despite its budget-friendly power and software experience, users complained ad nauseam about the display’s 60Hz refresh rate. Not wanting to face the same complaints for the Pixel 7a, Google fitted its A-series device with a 6.1-inch 90Hz OLED panel, and while it's not quite as bright or vibrant as the Galaxy A25, it still gets the job done.

Software

Stock experience versus One UI sleekness

If you’re a Pixel fan, Google’s stock Android experience is a major selling point. Material You, the company’s UX experience, runs well on the Pixel 7a, with an update to Android 14 available out of the box. As expected, Google’s software extras like Now Playing and Call Screening are available, with more feature drops scheduled over the next few years. Even though the Pixel 7a will only receive two more Android upgrades, it will receive security patches for the next four years.

The Galaxy A25 ships with One UI 6 running Android 14. It represents the first aesthetic overhaul of Samsung’s software in a few years and runs smoothly on the Galaxy A25. The notification shade is more streamlined, and the camera app is cleaner with more settings. Samsung also promises four major Android upgrades and five years of security updates, ensuring your A25 will be supported for years to come. While both phones feature quality software, it comes down to personal preference whether you enjoy the Pixel's stock feel or the Galaxy A25's more modded skin.

Performance

Clear Tensor advantage

When we talk about the powerplants of these two phones, the price difference becomes more apparent. The Google Pixel 7a is driven by the Tensor G2, the company’s top-of-the-line chipset from last year. And while it may not keep pace with flagship chipsets, it doesn’t have to when compared to the Galaxy A25. Google paired that power with 8GB of RAM, while the A25 only has 6. As a result, the Pixel 7a performs better in most daily tasks, with improved gaming performance. Even though neither one would be our first choice for budget gaming, the Pixel 7a will get you the best frames and graphics settings.

We aren’t trying to dissuade you from the Galaxy A25, as its Exynos 1280 chipset is still capable of solid performance in most tasks, but it does show weaknesses against the 7a. But if you keep expectations in check, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by the performance for only $300. Gaming isn’t ideal, but it’s still possible on the A25, and it’s zippy enough to power all of your favorite social media apps. But if your regular phone usage doesn’t include photo editing or graphically intense gaming, it might be worth it to save money on the A25.

Battery life

Tortoise versus a slightly faster tortoise

On launch, the Pixel 7a's battery performance was disappointing, but Android 14 fixed much of the heating and optimization issues draining its 4,400mAh cell. While it’s still not a battery beast, the 7a can provide over 6 hours of screen-on time, hopefully giving you enough juice to make it through your day. When it’s time to recharge, make sure to plan ahead, as the 7a is only capable of 18W wired charging. Google also included 7.5W wireless charging for added flexibility.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 gets excellent performance from its 5,000mAh battery, which lasts over 8 hours of screen time, enough to get you through a full workday. And while its 25W wired charging isn’t exactly speedy, it still bests the tortoise-like 18W of the Pixel 7a. It does come at a performance cost, as a less powerful chipset will be more efficient, but if that doesn’t bother you, the Galaxy A25 has the edge.

Camera

It's a Pixel

Google Pixel 7a

We don’t think we’re spoiling anything for you by saying the Google Pixel 7a takes better photos than the Galaxy A25. If you’re a shutterbug, it’s worth spending the extra money on the Pixel, and the reasoning goes deeper than just specs. Google prides itself on its computational photography model, getting the most from the Pixel 7a’s 64MP main sensor. Daytime photos are crisp, and nighttime photos are enhanced by Night Sight, giving you a clear image even in less-than-ideal lighting. It’s an unmatched camera system in the price range and a significant reason you’d consider a Pixel.

Even though the Pixel 7a is the clear winner, the Galaxy A25 doesn’t exactly spit out garbage photos. In good lighting, its 50MP main shooter produces crisp and vibrant images. It can’t match the Pixel 7a’s computational photography, so low-light images suffer, resulting in softer images with worse color. It’s not a bad camera system for the money, and you’ll still get Instagram-worthy shots, but you have to be aware of its limitations.

Which is right for you?

Despite the higher cost, the Pixel 7a is still the best option. It doesn’t provide the pound-for-pound value of the Galaxy A25, but its better performance, superior camera, and clean software experience tip the scales. If you’re serious about your photos or mobile gaming, the Pixel 7a is the best choice.

While it doesn’t best the Pixel 7a, the Galaxy A25 gets darn close in many important categories. If saving money is important to you, you’ll love the A25’s performance, software support, and battery life; it gives you a quality smartphone experience for almost $200 less.