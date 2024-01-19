Summary The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is the company's latest midrange smartphone to make it to the US, featuring a wallet-friendly price tag of $300.

Software attributes like Single Take and Object Eraser are included with the phone's camera, enhancing its overall value as a budget option.

Samsung is currently offering the phone in Blue Black, coupled with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

While the Samsung Galaxy S24 has dominated the news cycle since its announcement earlier this week, the company also took the time to unveil the midrange Galaxy A15 5G in the US. Its slightly upper-tier sibling — the Galaxy A25 5G — has made it stateside as well, featuring a higher price tag and better hardware.

Samsung officially released the Galaxy A15 and the Galaxy A25 5G in global markets last month, but it was unclear at the time whether these phones would make it to the US. That mystery has now been solved, with both currently up for grabs at Samsung's online store. However, unlike the Galaxy A15, the Galaxy A25 has only one carrier option — US Cellular. You can also pick it up fully unlocked for $300.

The Galaxy A25 5G comes with Samsung's homegrown 5nm Exynos 1280 octa-core SoC, but you will be able to get it in just one storage/RAM configuration, i.e., 128GB + 8GB. Samsung is offering a crisp 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen (120 Hz) on the Galaxy A25 5G, with stereo speakers and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner to go along with it.

Speaking of which, the phone also comes with what Samsung calls the "Key Island." This term refers to the power and volume buttons on the right edge of the phone, which are slightly raised from the surface. We learned about Key Island thanks to marketing materials posted by Samsung Vietnam last month. But there's no mention of this term on the manufacturer's US storefront.

Source: Samsung

A total of three cameras sit on the back, with the 50MP primary camera coming with OIS support. This is complemented by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro unit. Software features like Object Eraser and Single Take come bundled with the phone. Capping off the cameras on the Galaxy A25 5G is a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone should comfortably last a day or more thanks to the onboard 5,000 mAh battery.

Color options are non-existent, unfortunately, with Samsung's online store only selling the phone in Blue Black. The phone is ready to ship immediately, so customers can probably get their hands on the midranger within a few days if they order now.

Android 14 with One UI 6 is the software of choice on the Galaxy A25 5G, with One UI 6.1 likely to make it to the device later this year. We expect Samsung's higher-end devices, like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, to be higher up on the company's priority list, though. A recent report suggested that the development of One UI 6.1 is already underway on some midrange Galaxy smartphones like the Galaxy A54 and A34.

With these factors in mind, the Galaxy A25 5G is poised to be one of the top-value budget phones of 2024. But Samsung isn't quite done with its quota of midrange phones just yet, with the Galaxy A55 expected to launch soon.