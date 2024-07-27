Samsung doesn't miss the mark with their budget A-series lineup. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a well-served example. It strikes a balance between affordability and great software. It is also known for having decent battery life and a smooth Super AMOLED display. The Galaxy A25 5G does a fantastic job meeting all needs, no matter the user, and has four software updates (including five security updates) to boot. We created this tips and tricks guide to help you get the most from Samsung One UI on your Galaxy phone.

Change app shortcuts in your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G's Edge panel

You can access your favorite apps quickly by customizing the Edge panel. There are two ways to edit the Edge panel. You can go into the settings or swipe along the edge to open them. Here's how to change your panel apps:

On the home screen, swipe across to open the Edge panel. Tap the Edit icon (it looks like a pencil). Tap an app. Select the Minus icon next to the app icon to remove it from the list, or drag and drop it above another icon to re-order it. Close After selecting, tap the Back arrow to save your newly edited Edge panel.

Dragging and dropping the app onto another creates a folder with those apps.

To edit your Edge panel from Samsung settings:

Open Settings. Tap Display. Select Edge panels. Close Tap Panels. You can change the panel type between Apps, People, Smart select, Tasks, Weather, Tools, and Clipboard as the default one you open. Tap Edit below the Apps panel. Close Choose the apps you want to include from the list. Use the Back arrow button to save your selection.

Setting up shortcuts with your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G's side button

Double-pressing the side button opens the Camera app by default. You can assign a new action to that side button. For example, you can use the side button to open Samsung Messages to check for a missed text. Here's how to set this up:

Open Settings. Tap Advanced features. Select Side button. Close Tap the Gear icon next to Open app. Select an app from the list. Close

Using gestures to wake up your phone and mute calls/alarms

When you're half awake or in an important meeting where you want to minimize disruption, turn off calls and alarms by lifting your phone and muting it.

Open Settings. Tap Advanced features. Select Motions and gestures. Turn on Lift to wake and Mute with gestures. Close

This gesture doesn't unlock your phone. If you turn on face recognition in your Biometrics settings and turn off Stay on Lock screen until swipe, you can access your phone through face recognition after lifting it awake.

These are other gesture commands you can turn on:

Double tap to turn on screen : After double-tapping your Galaxy A25 5G, your screen turns on.

: After double-tapping your Galaxy A25 5G, your screen turns on. Double tap to turn off screen : The screen turns off after double-tapping an empty space on your home or lock screen.

: The screen turns off after double-tapping an empty space on your home or lock screen. Alert when phone picked up : Your Galaxy A25 5G vibrates when picking it up if you missed a call or message.

: Your Galaxy A25 5G vibrates when picking it up if you missed a call or message. Palm swipe to capture: Swiping the screen with your palms captures a screenshot.

Customizing your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G's Always On Display and lock screen

You can change your lock screen and Always On Display's clock style and colors (AOD). If you're running Samsung One UI 5.0, swap the clock style to one of your stickers, gallery images, or emojis to add a personal touch to your AOD/lock screen. If you use One UI 6.1, you have fewer options. To get started, follow these steps:

Navigate to Settings. Open Lock screen and AOD. Tap Edit Lock screen under Looking for something else. Alternatively, tap-hold the lock screen (if Touch and hold to edit is turned on). Tap the date and time to change the clock style. Choose a clock style and color/gradient, then tap Done. Close

Alternatively, turn off AOD if battery life is a concern. To turn this feature off, go to:

Navigate to Settings. Open Lock screen and AOD. Tap the toggle next to Always On Display. Close

Quick methods for extending your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G's battery life

The Galaxy A25 5G is known for impressive battery life, but sometimes, with poor usage, it drains faster than anticipated. You might need to keep your phone alive for a few hours before you can access a charger. Below are the quickest ways to save your Galaxy A25 5G's battery health before it powers down.

Use power saving mode on your Galaxy A25 5G

Open Settings. Tap Battery. Select Power saving. Tap Off. This toggles it on. Additionally, you can select other options in the Power saving settings page, such as Turn off Always On Display, Limit CPU speed to 70%, Decrease brightness by 10%, Turn off 5G, and Limit apps and Home screen. Close

Adjust your Galaxy A25 5G screen's refresh rate

The Galaxy A25 5G has a default 120Hz refresh rate. This makes the animations buttery smooth while navigating your phone. Still, you may need to reduce this to save on battery life. To lower the refresh rate, perform the following:

Open Settings. Tap Display. Select Motion smoothness. Tap Standard and choose Apply. Close

Enable dark mode and dim wallpaper when dark mode is on

Upon setup, you can select dark mode as your default display. If you chose light mode, there is an easy way to change it. You can also add a scheduled dark mode if you prefer to use light and dark modes at appropriate times (nighttime vision and daytime reading). Moreover, turning on dark mode saves battery life. Follow these steps:

Open Settings. Tap Display. Select Dark at the top of the Display settings. Tap Dark mode settings and toggle on Turn on as scheduled to change the mode depending on the time of day. Close

If you have dark mode turned on, you can toggle on Dim wallpaper when Dark mode is on. To do this, go to Settings > Wallpaper and style and toggle on Dim wallpaper when Dark mode is on. This setting should be on by default. If not, that's how you turn it back on.

Set up a Secure Folder on your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Samsung phones have a nice security and privacy feature. Anyone who stores sensitive information should activate it. The Samsung Secure Folder app allows you to store files, apps, and documents. The feature hides and encrypts your stored data, and you can only access it after unlocking it with a PIN, password, or biometrics. To get started:

Open Settings. Tap Security and privacy. Select More security settings under Additional security settings. Close Tap Secure Folder. Toggle on Add Secure Folder to Apps screen. Toggling off this option hides the Secure Folder from your app drawer. Close

If you've never accessed Samsung Secure Folder, you will receive a prompt to set it up. This process can take a few minutes and requires a Samsung account.

To add apps and files to your Secure Folder:

Launch the Secure Folder app. Select a Secure Folder lock type and tap Next. In the Secure Folder app, tap the Plus sign to add apps. To add files, tap the overflow menu (the three-dot icon) and select Add files. Close

Change your navigation bar on your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

You may not like how the navigation bar looks on your Galaxy A25 5G or prefer a gesture-based style. You can swap the navigation bar into a style you like. To get started, check the steps below:

Go to Settings. Tap Display. Select Navigation bar. Choose a Navigation type and Button order. Close

If you select Swipe gestures and tap More options, you can choose between two gesture styles: Swipe from bottom, and Swipe from sides and bottom. You can also customize the gesture sensitivity using a slider.

Making your Samsung Galaxy A25 5G your own by adding new wallpapers

You don't have to stick to the default wallpaper on your Galaxy A25 5G. You can personalize it by adding photos from your gallery or using a dynamic wallpaper from your selection. Changing your wallpaper is simple. Here's how to do it:

Open Settings. Tap Wallpaper and style. Select Change wallpapers. Choose from a new preset, create a wallpaper from your gallery, select a wallpaper service (designed to change every time you open the lock screen), change the colors, or get a new wallpaper using another app or browse Galaxy Themes. Close

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G serves as a great introduction

The Galaxy A25 5G is one of our favorite mid-range phones. Due to its prowess, it is often compared to the Google Pixel 7a, another fantastic budget pickup. The Galaxy A25 5G has become a popular choice when evaluating a phone based on battery health alone. Samsung also offers four generations of Android OS updates with five years of security patches. If you're new to the ecosystem, that's plenty of time to get acquainted with Samsung's custom One UI skin.