Samsung's A-series includes numerous impressive budget phones. Among them is the Samsung Galaxy A25, one of our favorite affordable Galaxy phones. The 5G-capable handset is powered by the Exynos 1280 and features a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz panel. The Galaxy A25 can last over two days of light to moderate usage, thanks to its hulking 5,000 mAh battery. But your phone may quickly run out of juice if you use it to watch videos and play games. This guide shows you how to improve the battery life of the Galaxy A25 5G.

Turn on power saving mode on the Galaxy A25

Using power saving mode is the easiest way to maximize the battery life of your Galaxy A25. Turning on the option switches off Always On Display, restricts CPU speed, and reduces the screen brightness. It also turns off location services to preserve the battery. Here’s how to turn on power saving mode on your Galaxy A25.

Open Settings. Select Battery. Turn on the Power saving toggle. Tap Power saving to customize the mode. Close

You can turn on/off the following options:

Turn off Always On Display

Limit CPU speed to 70%

Decrease brightness by 10%

Turn off 5G

Limit apps and Home screen

The Limiting apps and Home screen option will restrict all background activity, turn off Edge panels, select a dark theme, and only allow select apps to run.

You can swipe down from the notification bar on the Galaxy A25 and select the Power saving icon from the Quick panel.

Turn off auto-sync on the Galaxy A25

Social media, streaming, and gaming apps constantly send data to online services. Although it happens in the background, these applications drain your phone’s battery. To reduce the strain on the battery, you can stop apps from automatically syncing data. Here’s how to turn off auto sync on your Galaxy A25.

Open Settings. Select Accounts and backup. Tap Manage accounts. Turn off the Auto sync data toggle. Close

You can switch off auto-updates to reduce battery drain. You will manually update the apps from the Play Store to ensure they remain up-to-date.

Launch the Google Play Store. Tap your profile icon at the top. Select Settings. Select Auto-update apps. Tap Don't auto-update apps. Select OK.

Lower the screen brightness on the Galaxy A25

Dark mode uses less power and extends the battery life. You can switch on adaptive brightness if the dark theme is not your jam. It automatically adjusts the brightness levels. Here’s how to tweak the settings on your Galaxy A25.

Open Settings. Select Display. Adjust the slider to lower the display brightness. You can turn on the Adaptive brightness toggle. Select Dark to turn on dark mode. Close

Uninstall unwanted apps on the Galaxy A25

Unused apps may run in the background and affect the battery life. You can uninstall bloatware to get rid of updates and notifications. If you can’t remove an app, try putting them to sleep so they don’t run in the background. They will resume working when you open them.

Open Settings. Choose Apps. Select the app you want to remove. Tap Uninstall. Close If you don’t see the option, select Disable.

Alternatively, you can quickly remove unwanted apps from the home screen or app drawer by long-pressing the application and selecting Uninstall or Disable.

Turn off Always on Display on the Galaxy A25

The Always On Display on the Galaxy A25 displays the date, time, battery percentage, and unread notification icons. While viewing your notifications without unlocking the phone is convenient, it affects battery life. Turn off Always On Display to extend the phone’s battery life.

Open Settings. Select Lock screen and AOD. Turn off the Always On Display toggle. Close Choose When to show to select when to turn on AOD. Close

Turn off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

If you’re in a pinch and your phone’s running out of juice, turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to extend the battery life. You can access both from the Quick panel.

Pull down the notification shade. Tap the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi icons to switch them off.

Turn off your location on the Galaxy A25

GPS is crucial for location-based navigation, cab services, and food delivery apps. But they drain the phone’s battery since they run in the background. You can turn off the location settings on your phone to prevent your phone from running out of juice. Turn it back on after charging your phone.

Open Settings. Select Location. Turn off the Location toggle. Close

You can also turn off your location from the Quick panel.

Turn off Nearby device scanning when not in use

Samsung’s Nearby Device Scanning looks for compatible devices like earbuds, smartwatches, and Bluetooth speakers. If it finds anything within close range, it notifies you and asks if you want to connect it.

After you pair your accessories, turn off the feature to save battery life. Here is how to do it:

Open Settings. Select Connections. Tap More connection settings. Close Turn off Nearby device scanning.

If your Galaxy A25’s battery doesn’t last long, you may want to see whether your software is up-to-date. You can go to Settings > Software update and check for the latest update. Tap Download and install to get the update on your phone.

Stretch your Samsung Galaxy A25's battery life

The tips in this guide should help you extract the most juice from your Galaxy A25. You can also check its battery health to troubleshoot charging issues. If you find your phone’s battery draining quickly despite these tips, see if third-party apps are to blame. Some applications run in the background, sapping away battery life. You can find the culprits on your Samsung phone by checking the battery usage graph.