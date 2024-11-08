The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is the second-cheapest new Samsung phone of 2024. If you think the Samsung Galaxy A15 5G cuts too many corners and don't want to spend $800 for the flagship Galaxy S24, Samsung hopes the Galaxy A25 5G will be perfect for you. The Galaxy A25 5G retails for $300. While Samsung can't promise the same performance levels as the Galaxy S24, you get a smartphone that lasts for years. Here's everything you need to know about the Galaxy A25 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G: Design, specs, and cameras

A plastic take on a premium design

Samsung has done a fantastic job creating budget phones that are a passable replica of its Galaxy S-series phones. At first glance, the back of the Galaxy A25 5G looks identical to the Galaxy S24. The camera layout, side buttons, and flashlight are in the same place. However, the indents on the top and bottom, plastic sheen to the back, and headphone jack mark the Galaxy A25 5G as one of Samsung's budget phones. However, when you flip it over, the massive bezels and teardrop notch are clear examples of some of the compromises Samsung has made to reach the phone's $300 price point.

Samsung Galaxy A25 5G SoC Exynos 1280 (5nm) Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.5" Display resolution 1080 × 2340 RAM 6GB Storage 128GB, microSD (uses shared SIM slot) Battery 5000 mAh Charge speed 25W wired Charge options USB-C wired Ports USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone audio jack SIM support Nano SIM Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.0 Front camera 13 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50 MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2 MP, f/2.4 macro Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11, Wi-Fi Direct Connectivity NFC Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 161 × 76.5 × 8.3mm Weight 197g IP Rating None Colors Blue-black Stylus No Price $300 Expand

The Galaxy A25 5G's specs are what you'd expect from a Samsung phone at this price point. It's powered by the Exynos 1280 processor and 6GB of RAM. While this is a decent amount of RAM for this price point, the Exynos 1280 is one of the worst Exynos chipsets Samsung has installed in its phones. You also only get 128GB storage and 25W wired charging.

Its display makes the Galaxy A25 5G stand out among other budget smartphones. The phone has a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2340 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It's similar to what we see on phones at nearly twice the price.

The display is excellent, but the bezels take up 16% of the front of the phone. This is further compounded by the teardrop camera notch, which takes up more valuable screen real estate. The phone's frame and back are entirely plastic.

The A25 5G has a SIM slot that also functions as a microSD card slot, a stereo speaker setup, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, there isn't a formal IP rating for water and dust resistance.

The Galaxy A25 5G has an 8MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide, 2MP macro lens, and a 14MP selfie camera. Samsung's budget phones aren't known for their quality cameras. Still, you can get good photos with good outdoor lighting and by avoiding the macro lens.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G runs Android 14 with One UI 6 out of the box, but you don't get the Galaxy AI features that debuted alongside the S24 series. However, you get the One UI features that debuted on those phones until 2028, when the Galaxy A25 5G receives its last OS update. The phone will receive another year of security updates after this, but considering the underpowered Exynos chipset, we're not sure if the phone will last that long.

Affordable and already on sale

Samsung announced the Galaxy A25 5G on December 11, 2023, alongside the Galaxy A15 5G. The phone launched in US markets on January 17, 2024.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G retails for $300, but you can find it on sale for less. Unlike the Galaxy S24 series of phones, Samsung did not hike the price of the Galaxy A Series, including the A25 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is a stylish budget phone with great features

The underpowered Exynos chipset is the only major flaw in an impressive Samsung budget phone. The Super AMOLED display is the star feature here, but a 5,000mAh battery, 5G connectivity, and four years of software support are other great elements of this mid-range phone. If you don't mind holding onto sluggish performance, the Galaxy A25 5G will last for years and save you plenty of cash.