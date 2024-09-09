Flagship smartphones are becoming increasingly expensive, making them less affordable. That's why the budget smartphone market has more options than ever with increasingly great features. One of the best budget smartphones of 2024 is the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, which has compelling features. Here are the best features of the Galaxy A25.

8 A beautiful screen

While not the best available, the display of the Galaxy A25 punches well above its weight class. It includes a 6.5-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which looks beautiful. The 120Hz refresh rate is especially nice since it makes scrolling buttery smooth.

It has crisp colors, a 1,000-nit peak brightness, and the Vivid Booster software feature, making for a compelling viewing experience. These factors and high responsiveness make for an amazing budget display. It's one of the best displays we've seen on a budget phone.

7 A great camera selection

Behind a great screen to interact with, having cameras that take good photos is an important feature of a modern smartphone. Samsung delivers when it comes to the Galaxy A25. It has a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera.

The 50MP sensor does a great job of taking photos between 1x and 10x zoom in good lighting. The ultrawide helps you fit everything you want into your image. The selfie camera takes great-quality selfies with little visible blurring in portrait mode. The macro lens makes close-up photos slightly better. A few fun and useful software tricks are included in the camera app to make this a well-rounded camera experience, especially for a budget device.

6 A battery that lasts days

The A25 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, which is large for a smartphone. Since it uses a less powerful processor and less bright screen than its flagship counterparts, this battery lasts longer than the one in those devices. In our review, we consistently got more than two full days of battery life with medium usage on our device. This battery life is better than most flagship phones, so it should be a great boon to budget users.

5 Fast charging

In addition to great battery life, the battery can be recharged quickly. A USB-C cable is included in the box, which can be used with any phone or tablet brick you have. Make sure it's a high-wattage brick, as the A25 can charge at 25W. While not the fastest charging rate, it allows you to charge the phone from 50% to 100% in a little over an hour, which is solid, especially at this price.

Since smartphones are becoming more expensive, keeping them for a long time is more important than ever. The Galaxy A25 will have updates for years, increasing its longevity. Samsung promises four years of operating system updates, which provide new features, and five years of security updates. This means the phone will get updates through 2029, which is a long time.

3 Expandable storage included

Most phones, especially flagships, have ditched expandable storage. However, it lives on in the Galaxy A25. While phones are equipped with internal storage, they can get filled with numerous photos and app data. Expandable storage allows you to add to the built-in 128GB of storage through a microSD card. You can add a microSD card to the A25 through the SIM card tray, which makes it a more compelling phone.

2 The elusive headphone jack

The headphone jack is a beloved feature that has all but disappeared from most smartphones, especially flagships. A headphone jack offers a connection option other than Bluetooth and often a higher-quality audio output. For many audiophiles, it's an essential feature of a smartphone. The A25 includes a headphone jack, which makes it easier to use with other devices.

1 The price

Taking all of these features into account, perhaps the most compelling feature of the Galaxy A25 is the price. You get many of the features of a flagship device that are important to the main user experience. You also get features flagships no longer have. Taking this into consideration, the $300 price tag is a steal. This phone is ideal for simple tasks such as making calls and sending texts. It's also great for advanced tasks such as watching YouTube videos or scrolling Instagram. When looking for a new budget phone, it's one to consider.

Powerful features on a budget device

The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G has a great feature set for a budget device. It has an awesome screen, great cameras, and more packed into a $300 price tag. To make the most of the A25, use these tips and tricks to supercharge your experience.