Samsung Galaxy A25 5G $265 $300 Save $35 A great phone that can now be had for less. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is already a steal at its original price, but it can now be had for just $265. $265 at Amazon $265 at Best Buy

There are a lot of great phones to choose from, but if you're looking for something affordable, the pool of options gets a bit smaller. And while this makes it a little harder to find something exciting, there are still some great budget Android phones on the market to choose from.

With that said, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is going to be our top choice, with a great design, good cameras, and years of software support that ensures it'll be usable for years to come. And while it's usually priced at $300, which is already pretty good, we're now seeing a small discount that brings it down to just $265 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G?

There are a lot of things to love about this phone, but perhaps our top highlights are going to be the screen, cameras, and the investment from Samsung to provide proper software updates. When it comes to the hardware, the phone packs a 6.5-inch AMOLED 120Hz display and is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor.

Furthermore, the phone has 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, along with a microSD slot for expansion up to 1TB. You get all day use thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, along with wired charging up to 25W. The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro.

Perhaps most important is that this phone doesn't feel like something cheap, and actually delivers a solid in-hand feel. Naturally, this isn't going to be the fastest phone on the market, but it'll be able to handle most, if not all, daily tasks. Just don't expect this thing to play high-end games smoothly, because it is a budget handset.

So if you've been looking at something budget, we think this is the right choice. There are other options, but this is the most complete experience that won't leave you disappointed. So get this deal from Amazon and Best Buy while you can before it's gone.