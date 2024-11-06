Samsung Galaxy A25 5G $250 $300 Save $50 Samsung's Galaxy A25 5G is priced competitively, but it does its best to bring premium features to the budget segment. Things like its AMOLED screen and 50MP triple camera array aren't very common on phones that retail for under $500, let alone at the A25's $300 price point. On the software side, photo editing tools like Single Take and Object Eraser add further to the value, making this one of the better budget options to hit US shores. $250 at Amazon

It can be hard to choose a new phone if you're on a strict budget. While there are plenty of flagship options out there with loads of great features, things get a little more complicated when you're looking for a good phone for under $300 that still offers a pleasant experience. And despite it being pretty slim pickings, Samsung is one brand that offers some pretty good choices.

But if we had to choose just one, we'd have to go with our favorite budget Android phone, the Galaxy A25 5G. Not only does this phone look good, but it also packs a variety of features and comes in right now at just $250. While the discount might not be steep at 17% off, this is the lowest price we've seen on this phone, thanks to this rare discount. So get it while you can before the deal's gone.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G?

Close

This phone was released earlier this year, and we loved it. Not only does it look good, but it also packs an excellent OLED screen, delivers respectable camera quality, and also has support for up to four years when it comes to updates. That last part is crucial, with other brands often lacking when it comes to after-purchase support.

As far as the specifications go, this phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor that's paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it also has a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It has a large 5,000mAh battery, and can charge wired via USB-C or even wireless.

When it comes to the cameras, there are three on the rear, with a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro. Out the box, this device runs Android 14, and does have support for more updates, promised at four years. You really can't go wrong with the Galaxy A25 5G. It offers everything you need and does so at a fair price. So if the $250 price tag sounds good, grab it now before it's gone.