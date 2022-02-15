While the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series are currently receiving all the attention, Samsung is working hard on its new low-end devices, the A23 and A23 5G. While we await our first look at the A23, the 5G model has now been revealed in all its glory in the latest leaks.

Collegedunia partnered with OnLeaks to release 5K renders and a 360-Degree video of the upcoming 2022 Galaxy A23 5G, and it looks stunning. The images show an Infinity-V-styled notch on the front, just like the A22. However, the back of the device looks more like the A32 and A52 with a camera module housing four sensors and a flashlight.

The right side shows a volume rocker and a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader, while the left side houses the sim card tray. At the bottom of the device, you can find a speaker grille, a microphone, a charging port, and a rare-but-beloved 3.5mm headphone jack. The top of the device is quite bare with only a microphone — perhaps the headphone jack should have been moved there.

Spec-wise, the two A23 devices are pretty different. The LTE-only Samsung Galaxy A23 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset with at least 4GB of RAM. At the same time, the A23 5G will have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor at its heart, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The A23 is the smaller device, supposedly boasting a 6.4" IPS LCD screen, while the 5G model gets a slightly larger 6.55" flat display. As far as cameras are concerned, the latter should get a quad rear setup (50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, 2MP depth, and 2MP macro sensors) — details of the non-5G variant have not been revealed, but they’ll most likely be similar.

A rumored launch date has also been making the rounds, with the report specifying a March 31, 2022 announcement. But this day is still far out, so don’t be surprised if any of the details change before launch.

