Summary The Galaxy A16 offers an exceptional 6 years of OS and security updates, making it a standout in the budget phone category.

Compared to its predecessor, the A16 features a larger 6.7-inch display within a slimmer body, plus added IP54 water and dust resistance for improved durability.

The A16 switches to Samsung's Exynos 1330 chipset (in the US version), offering a performance boost, while retaining popular features like a 5,000mAh battery, microSD expansion, and a headphone jack.

Samsung's mid-range A-series offers smartphones with some top-of-the-line features at compelling prices. Take the upcoming Galaxy A56 for example. The device, which is expected to be released sometime in March this year, is reported to feature 45W fast charging, akin to the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra, at more than half the starting price. However, Samsung's A-series doesn't just consist of mid-range powerhouses, but also lower-end pocket-friendly devices.

The South Korean tech giant released its Galaxy A16 in some European countries back in November last year for £199 (roughly $245), and the device is now officially making its way to the US.

Starting Thursday, January 9, the Galaxy A16 will be available across the US via retailers, carriers, and on Samsung.com for $200 — that's the same price as the Galaxy A15.

Budget-focused at best, the device sure does pack a punch in the software update department. For $200, the device offers six years of OS and security updates, which is just one year fewer than the flagship S24 series. For reference, its predecessor, the Galaxy A15, offered four years of software support.

What else is new with the Galaxy A16?

For starters, the new device boasts a bigger 6.7-inch display, compared to its predecessor's 6.5-inch panel. The two devices, otherwise, share the same display specs — a Super AMOLED 90Hz panel with 800 nits brightness. Paired with a bigger display, the new device also boasts thinner bezels and an overall slimmer body.

Elsewhere, the Galaxy A16 is powered by the in-house Exynos 1330 chipset, marking a move away from its predecessor's MediaTek chipset. It's worth noting that a MediaTek version of the device is available in other regions.

The Galaxy A16 is also poised to be more durable than its predecessor, complete with IP54 water and dust resistance. This should prevent the device from malfunctioning if it is splashed from any direction or angle.

There's a lot that hasn't changed