The Samsung Galaxy S25 lineup got most of the attention from the tech world and for good reason. Those phones represent Samsung’s flagship lineup for 2025, packed with everything the company wants users to get excited about. Unfortunately, Samsung’s latest and greatest products aren’t cheap, with price tags starting at $800. While the Galaxy S25 makes for an interesting discussion, its high cost makes it a non-starter for most consumers.

However, despite all the hype, there’s another Samsung device worthy of just as much attention. It’s a phone that will top world smartphone sales and be more consequential to millions than the Galaxy S25 Ultra. For users on a budget, the Galaxy A16 is the Samsung phone you want to know about. Here’s what I think about the company’s budget monster for 2025.

Support matters more at lower price points

One UI for years to come

I typically don’t emphasize software support on flagship devices, but it’s crucial on phones under $200. Users on a tight budget or with less demanding needs keep their phones longer, and I enjoy it when companies extend longer support to less expensive phones. This means you can feel confident using your Galaxy A16 for banking and financial apps well into the future. Samsung promises six generations of software upgrades and support, meaning the Galaxy A16 will receive One UI updates until 2030.

I also love that Galaxy AI doesn’t bog down the Galaxy A16’s software. I consider it a bonus that the Galaxy A16 most likely won’t receive many of the same Galaxy AI software features as its more expensive siblings. Some features are helpful, but enough of the core One UI experience shines through on the Galaxy A16 to make it a pleasant device. Samsung’s software has been some of the most reliable on Android for years, and extra years of support for the Galaxy A16 adds value at its budget price point.

Samsung is leaving the US out

Other regions get upgraded variants

I liked last year’s Samsung Galaxy A15, but the phone desperately needed more RAM. 4GB was not enough to keep the user experience smooth, and I constantly noticed the system aggressively closing apps. On a snappy flagship device, you may not notice, but with a budget chipset, repeatedly opening apps becomes tedious, making the phone seem slower than it needs to be. It was disappointing because the phone’s Dimensity 6100+ chipset was capable of more than what the Galaxy A15 displayed. I’d used it on other devices with more RAM and got a different impression than when I used it on the Galaxy A15.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn’t learn from its mistakes, fitting the Galaxy A16 with the same 4GB of RAM in the United States. My frustration boils over because other regions get more impressive variants with 6 and 8GB of RAM. I don’t know why Samsung limits our market to 4GB. Still, if you’re a T-Mobile user or your carrier supports it, I highly recommend picking up the international version from Amazon for a better experience.

Samsung did add a few upgrades

Gorgeous display with a solid design

I wish Samsung included more RAM in the Galaxy A16, but that doesn’t mean I dislike the device. The phone’s Exynos 1330 chipset runs well enough for the money. While I wouldn’t fire up AAA mobile games on it and expect high settings and frames, it’ll do the job for scrolling social media and sending messages through WhatsApp. Keeping expectations in check for budget phones is vital. It’s too easy to slip into the trap of holding a $200 phone to $1,300 phone standards, especially when we see Samsung branding. However, budget users have different needs, and the Galaxy A16 meets them.

Samsung also upgraded the Galaxy A16’s display. Last year’s phone had a bright OLED panel, but I thought the colors were washed out and inaccurate. This year’s larger 6.7-inch screen is more vibrant, making for a better viewing experience when watching movies and playing games. I haven’t noticed a significant camera improvement, but that’s not bad. The Galaxy A16’s primary 50MP sensor is surprisingly useful in good lighting and produces social media-worthy photos.

You can do a lot worse for $200

As with many things, it boils down to price. For $200, the Samsung Galaxy A16 is a capable smartphone. It may not be as flashy as some budget phones from overseas, but when you’re on a tight budget, you want a well-supported phone that will work when needed. There’s nothing more devastating than being left without a way to communicate with friends and family, and the Galaxy A16 is ideal for keeping in touch on a budget. Samsung never puts out the most exciting budget phones, and I still wish the company would give the A16 more RAM in the United States. However, there’s a reason this phone is among the best-selling in the world every year, even if you don’t realize it.