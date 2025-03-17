Buying a new smartphone can be intimidating, especially if you’re not a hardcore enthusiast. You don’t want to spend more money on a device than you have to, and saving money on your carrier bill can be challenging each month. Bundles can be a fantastic way to get deals on a new phone and service, especially if you’re porting in a phone number from another provider. Whether you’re tired of spending $1,000 on a smartphone or buying a younger family member their first phone, Mint Mobile has a limited-time offer that could work for you.

If you port in your current phone number to Mint Mobile, you can save $200 when you purchase a Samsung Galaxy A16 5G and a one-year Mint Mobile Unlimited plan. That represents a 50% savings over the plan’s regular price. It’s an excellent opportunity to get a quality budget phone like the Galaxy A16 with a year’s worth of service for under $400, making it ideal for family members with less demanding needs.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy A16 5G

I enjoyed last year’s Galaxy A15 5G. I thought Samsung made the right compromises, giving us enough performance at a $200 price point. The Galaxy A16 5G builds on that with an even better display and more RAM. It features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 1080p display, refreshing at 90Hz. I liked last year’s panel but felt the colors were muted and inaccurate. Samsung corrected that for the Galaxy A16, as its screen is more vibrant and saturated, with better color accuracy.

Samsung also improved the Galaxy A16 by adding more RAM. I noticed that 4GB of RAM held back the Galaxy A15, so I was pleased when Samsung included 6GB in the Galaxy A16. The company also left the fan-favorite microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB, ideal for people who want to watch movies or listen to music on long flights.

The Galaxy A16 also has a better camera system than expected for a $200 phone. While I don’t find much value in the 5MP ultrawide sensor or the 2MP macro lens, the 50MP primary sensor does a solid job in good lighting. It doesn’t rival the outputs you’d get from a phone like the Google Pixel 8a, but it’s much less money. If you’re trying to save and are tired of buying phones with power and features you never use, the Galaxy A16 is an excellent choice.