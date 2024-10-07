Key Takeaways Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A16 will likely be priced at $250, a 25 percent increase from its predecessor.

The A16 features thinner bezels, a larger screen, and six-years of OS updates.

Official images show a similar design to the A15, with a minimalistic, modern look thanks to slimmer bezels and a thinner overall frame.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 series is still a few months away. We're not expecting to see the flagship, or Samsung's twist of Android 15 with One UI 7 until early 2025. In the meanwhile, the tech giant's low-to-mid-range A-series is set to receive a significant addition with last year's Galaxy A15's successor on the horizon.

Recent leaks about the Galaxy A16 left little to the imagination, though concrete pricing evidence has remained elusive, and so have official colorways. Now, thanks to an early listing on Samsung's Dutch store, which is still up by the way, we have confirmation that the device will be available in at least three colorways, alongside its price.

If euro pricing is to be converted directly to USD, it is likely that the upcoming A16 5G will cost roughly $50 more than its predecessor. Listed (but not available to buy) for €229 on Samsung's Dutch website (via Android Planet) the device will be priced around the $250 mark in the US, marking a 25 percent increase in cost.

Samsung may justify the price hike by citing the new A-series device's unprecedented six-year OS update policy, which is yet to be seen in devices in the low-end price range. Elsewhere, while the Galaxy A15 was released in December, considering that the device is already showing up as listed on the tech giant's Dutch website, we'll likely see an expedited launch, likely as soon as October.

A sleek upgrade with thinner bezels