Carrier discounts are a fantastic way to get reliable phones at affordable prices. Most people don’t change their carriers often, meaning the two- or three-year commitments aren’t a negative, as they were planning on staying that long anyway. With budget phones, you can save even more, often getting decent deals on newer phones for under $100. The Samsung Galaxy A16 is usually $200, but this Boost Mobile deal gets you one of Samsung’s latest budget phones for a fraction of the price.

You can pick up a Samsung Galaxy A16 for $60 with a qualifying unlimited plan on Boost Mobile, a $140 savings off MSRP. It’s an impressive deal, especially if you were planning on switching to Boost to help save money on your monthly carrier bill.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy A16

The Samsung Galaxy A16 is an excellent choice for many, and I love the performance and software support the company offers on such an inexpensive device. Its 6.7-inch OLED display is impressive, and I like the colors better than last year’s panel on the Galaxy A15. I think the A16’s screen is more color accurate and brighter, making it easier to view outdoors. It also refreshes at 90Hz, leading to a smooth experience.

The Galaxy A16 is powered by the Exynos 1330 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. If you keep your expectations in check, you’ll be pleased. In my testing, I had no problems with daily tasks on the Galaxy A16. Emails and web surfing were smooth, and scrolling Instagram or sending messages through WhatsApp was enjoyable. It’s not a gaming powerhouse, but you shouldn’t expect that for $200. It will handle light gaming, like Pokémon GO, but anything more intensive will experience slowdowns.

I love that Samsung will support the Galaxy A16 for 6 years. Budget phones are notorious for poor software updates and a lack of them, so it’s welcome to see Samsung bring proper support to budget buyers. Battery life on the Galaxy A16 is also impressive, and I easily got over a full day of use from its 5,000mAh cell on a single charge. All told, the Galaxy A16 is an ideal choice for users who want the Samsung software experience for less, especially for $60.

