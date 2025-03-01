Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $175 $200 Save $25 The Samsung Galaxy A16 5G has a spacious 6.7-inch display, IP54 water resistance, and six years of updates. Inside, it runs on Samsung’s Exynos 1330 chipset and keeps some fan-favorite features from its predecessor, like the hefty 5,000 mAh battery, microSD slot for extra storage, and a triple-lens camera setup. $200 at Samsung $175 at Best Buy $175 at Amazon

As smartphones keep getting more advanced, their prices keep climbing too. But if you’re looking for a budget-friendly option that still packs a punch, the Samsung Galaxy A16 is worth a look. While it’s not as flashy as the latest flagship Samsung phones, it still packs plenty of useful features. Right now, the 2025 budget model is hitting an all-time low at just $175, which is $25 off for a phone with 5G capabilities.

This is actually the second time we’ve spotted a discount on the Galaxy A16 5G since it first hit a record-low back in early February. After bouncing back to its regular price late last month, it’s now on sale again. And it’s the unlocked version, so you’re free to pair it with any carrier you like or just rock it on Wi-Fi.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy A16 5G?

Samsung’s top-tier flagships are some of the best phones out there, no doubt. But if you’re looking to save some cash or stick to a budget, its more affordable options might be the way to go. The Galaxy A16 packs solid specs for the price, especially if you just need the essentials.

While the 2025 Galaxy A16 isn’t going to outshine the newest iPhones or Pixels, for the price, it’s got some pretty solid features. You’re getting a big, surprisingly crisp 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate, plus a massive 5,000mAh battery that supports decently quick 25W charging. At this point, it’s hard to imagine the price dropping any lower (without trade-ins or carrier deals), so this might be the best time to grab it.

Under the hood, the Galaxy A16 packs an Exynos 1330 processor and a pretty sharp 50MP rear camera. It also comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which you can expand with a microSD card if you need more space. Plus, it’s got handy extras like tap-to-pay, an IP54 rating for light weather protection, and 25W fast charging to keep you powered up in no time.