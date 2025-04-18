Samsung Galaxy A16 5G $175 $200 Save $25 The Samsung Galaxy A16 features a sleek design, a fantastic screen, and plenty of power under the hood. You can now score this phone for just $175, which is an absolute steal. $175 at Amazon $175 at Best Buy

Not everyone is looking to shell out $1,000 for a new phone. And some don't even want to spend $500, which is perfectly fine because there are now plenty of great budget phones available that come in at under $300. With that said, we think the Samsung Galaxy A16 is a strong choice, especially now that it's down to its lowest price ever at just $175.

What's great about the Galaxy A16 5G?

Despite Samsung being know for its flagship models, the brand also makes a line of mid-range and budget phones that are also quite good as well. The Galaxy A16 5G delivers a sleek design, and also packs a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate that tops out at 90Hz. Furthermore, you get a Samsung Exynos 1330 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

If you need more space, there's also a microSD card slot that can support up to 1.5TB. In addition, you also get a triple camera setup in the rear with a 50MP main shooter, along with a 5MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone comes with an IP54 rating, which means protection against dust and moisture. You also get support for 5G, which means blazing fast connections.

Perhaps most important is that Samsung will offer six years of software support for the phone — which means that the Galaxy A16 5G will only get better as it ages. For the most part, you can't really argue with what you're getting here, especially if you're on a budget. The discounted $175 price tag is hard to resist, making it an absolute no-brainer if you need a new phone right now.