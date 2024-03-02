Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Budget workhorse $175 $200 Save $25 For users on a strict budget, the Galaxy A15 is an excellent choice, boasting a versatile camera setup, vibrant AMOLED display, and reliable battery. While lacking some of its sibling's bells and whistles, the Galaxy A15 more than holds its own as a dependable companion for everyday tasks, multimedia consumption, and casual gaming. Pros Super affordable Vibrant, 90Hz display Cons Weak ultrawide camera No 4K video recording $175 at Amazon

While some major brands struggle to offer even a single budget-friendly smartphone for us value-conscious consumers (side-eyeing you, Apple), Samsung has come charging into this year with not one but two contenders for the best affordable phones list.

The Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 have a lot in common, including 5G speeds, versatile triple cameras, and smooth AMOLED displays – features usually reserved for the big leagues. Yet there exists a notable price gap of almost $100, signaling significant differences that warrant your attention. If you're feeling torn between these two devices, don't fret. Here's everything you need to know to make your decision easier.

Price, availability, and specs

Both the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 debuted in January 2024, marking a shift from their predecessors by offering solely 5G-enabled models. Samsung's strategic partnerships with major carriers ensure widespread availability for these budget-friendly gems, making them accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers seeking reliable 5G connectivity without breaking the bank.

The Galaxy A15 carries a $199 price tag, while the Galaxy A25 demands a slightly heftier $299. Both models feature a generous 128GB storage capacity, but the Galaxy A25 features a bigger 6GB RAM compared to the 4GB RAM found in the Galaxy A15. You can view their detailed specifications below.



Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Samsung Galaxy A25 5G SoC Mediatek Dimensity 6100+ Samsung Exynos 1280 RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 128GB 128GB Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Android 14 with One UI 6.0 Android 14 with One UI 6.0 Front camera 13MP, f/2.0 13 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 main; 5MP ultrawide; 2MP macro 50 MP, f/1.8 main with OIS; 8 MP ultrawide; 2 MP macro Dimensions 160.1 x 76.8 x 8.4mm 161 x 76.5 x 8.3mm Colors Blue, Black, Light Blue, Yellow Blue Black Display type AMOLED, 90Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Weight 200g 197g Charge speed 25W wired 25W wired IP Rating No No Display dimensions 6.5" 6.5" Display resolution 2340 x 1080 2340 x 1080 SIM support Dual Nano SIM Dual Nano SIM Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, Sub-6 5G 4G LTE, Sub-6 5G

Design

Substance over style

Source: Samsung

Not designed to turn heads, the A15 and A25 phones prioritize practicality over flair. Measuring nearly identical and tipping the scales around 200 grams, both phones feel reassuringly solid in hand without becoming burdensome. Opting for plastic for both the back and frame makes them feel less premium but also makes them significantly less prone to shattering compared to glass-back phones. However, be mindful that plastic can be more susceptible to scratches, so a protective case is highly recommended.

In terms of aesthetics, the Galaxy A15 and A25 feature plain exteriors adorned with vertically arranged individual camera rings — a signature of Samsung's design language. Both models are available in a Blue Black color variant, while the Galaxy A15 offers an additional Light Blue option.

Functionality-wise, both phones cater to the needs of modern users with dual SIM slots, one of which doubles as a microSD card slot for expandable storage. The power button on the phones has a fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. While neither phone boasts dust or water resistance (a common omission in budget-friendly options), you'll find a welcome 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio playback.

In terms of audio, the Galaxy A25 leverages its earpiece as a secondary speaker, enabling stereo sound output, while the A15 sticks to a single bottom-firing speaker. While this doesn't necessarily translate to increased volume, it definitely helps with a richer and more immersive audio experience for movies and music.

Display

That AMOLED goodness

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 look pretty similar from the front as well, with noticeable bezels all around and a waterdrop notch at the top, contributing to a slightly dated aesthetic compared to some modern phones. Since they don't come with the latest Gorilla Glass protection, it's a good idea to invest in a screen protector to keep the display safe from scratches and bumps.

Both phones feature big 6.5-inch AMOLED displays, known for their vibrant colors and deep blacks. While they're quite similar in terms of color quality and overall performance, the A25 has a brighter screen, reaching up to 1,000 nits compared to the A15's 800 nits. This means the A25 is easier to see outdoors, even in bright sunlight. But honestly, both screens are plenty bright for indoor use and watching videos.

The A25 also has another advantage with its higher 120Hz refresh rate, while the A15 has a 90Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate makes everything on the screen look smoother and feel more responsive to touch. That being said, the A15's 90Hz AMOLED display is still impressive for its price.

Software and performance

Reliable performers

Under the phones' hoods lies the only major difference; the Galaxy A15 packs a MediaTek chipset, while the Galaxy A25 features Samsung's own Exynos 1280, the same processor we saw on the Galaxy A53 and A33. While the technical specifications of the chipsets are comparable, the Exynos 1280 offers a minor edge in processing power and graphics capabilities thanks to its higher-clocked cores and enhanced GPU.

In real-world usage, the Galaxy A25 might deliver slightly faster app loading times and navigate between multiple apps with ease due to its 2GB RAM advantage. However, both phones can comfortably handle daily tasks, light multitasking, and casual gaming sessions. Don't expect blazing-fast performance, but the devices offer a smooth and responsive experience for their price point.

Fueling both devices is a generous 5,000mAh battery, promising to power you through a full day and potentially stretch to the next, depending on your usage habits. Neither phone includes a charger in the box, but they support 25W fast charging, taking you from 0 to 100% in under two hours with a compatible charger.

You can expect pretty much the same software experience on each phone, with both running on Android 14 with Samsung's OneUI 6 interface on top. OneUI offers lots of customization options and seamless integration with smart home ecosystems. Plus, Samsung commits to four years of OS upgrades for the phones, ensuring they stay up-to-date with the latest security patches and features. This commitment to software support is rare at this price point and adds significant value to your purchase.

Camera

You get what you pay for

Source: Samsung

Camera capabilities often bear the brunt of cost-cutting measures, and this is true of the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25. While both phones come with respectable 50MP primary sensors, the A25 edges ahead with optical image stabilization (OIS), which helps with low-light shots and smoother video stabilization.

Both phones feature ultrawide cameras, but the Galaxy A25 can deliver slightly sharper details with its 8MP sensor, compared to the 5MP counterpart found in the Galaxy A15. The phones come with 2MP macro cameras for extreme close-ups, but their usefulness is limited. And for selfies, the devices feature 13MP front-facing cameras. Samsung's image processing software further enhances photos with its signature punchy, saturated colors, pleasing most users.

A notable advantage of the Galaxy A25 is its ability to record 4K videos at 30fps using the rear camera, whereas the Galaxy A15 is limited to 1080p video recording. It's important to bear in mind that these are budget smartphones, and while they excel in capturing everyday moments, their chipsets may struggle to handle complex lighting situations or demanding portrait mode photography.

Which is right for you?

The Galaxy A15 and A25 both deserve plaudits for delivering impressive features without busting budgets. They share some essential qualities that every user would appreciate, like future-proofing with four years of software updates, all-day batteries, immersive AMOLED displays, and access to 5G speeds.

But the Galaxy A25 stands out with its enhanced camera capabilities, featuring optical stabilization, 4K video recording, and a brighter display with a higher refresh rate. Powered by Samsung's Exynos 1280 chipset, the Galaxy A25 also delivers faster app loading times and improved multitasking capabilities compared to the Galaxy A15.

That being said, there's no denying the fact that the Galaxy A15 offers exceptional value for $200 with its vibrant AMOLED display, triple camera setup, and respectable performance. While it may lack some of the advanced features found in the Galaxy A25, it remains a reliable option for users operating within a strict budget of under $200 or those in need of a secondary device.