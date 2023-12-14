Summary Samsung has revealed the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G with a new "Key Island" design, featuring a raised platform for the volume rocker and power button.

Both models feature 6.5-inch AMOLED screens, with the Galaxy A25 boasting a better 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy A15 and A25 5G are equipped with MediaTek and Exynos chipsets respectively, while both feature three rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

While Samsung is largely known for its high-end flagships like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 duo, there's a whole world of budget and midrange phones that perform exceptionally well in global markets. Most of these phones usually borrow design elements from their more expensive Galaxy counterparts, but the company is trying something new this time with the launch of the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25, thanks to what Samsung is calling "Key Island."

The South Korean electronics giant unveiled the two phones in Vietnam this week, accompanied by a couple of marketing images. While the Galaxy A15 and A25 look like any other phone from the Galaxy A series, the so-called Key Island pops out instantly. Interestingly, we saw this same design on leaked renders of the Galaxy A55 just this month, featuring an iPhone-esque flat frame.

This newly introduced Key Island is essentially a raised platform for the volume rocker and the power button, as 9to5Google reports, and something that's definitely unique in terms of modern-day smartphones. While we're unsure about the reasoning behind this design tweak, we presume it makes the side buttons easier to distinguish, like when the phone is inside your pocket, for example. Based on the translated version of Samsung Vietnam's press release, this design would ensure a "firm yet comfortable grip" on the two smartphones.

The Galaxy A25 5G (left) with the Galaxy A15 (right)

Both the Galaxy A15 and Galaxy A25 5G feature 6.5-inch AMOLED screens, with the latter featuring a 120Hz refresh rate as well. Similarly, the processor underneath differs based on the model. The Galaxy A15 would be available in LTE and 5G versions, Samsung said, featuring the MediaTek Helio G99 chip and MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, respectively. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A25 5G runs on the Exynos 1280 chipset.

Both models feature three rear cameras, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor and a 13MP selfie camera. Samsung is also cramming a generous 5,000 mAh battery underneath the Galaxy A15 and A25 5G, with support for 25W fast charging also included. This could possibly be the only letdown on these devices, considering the competition.

These 5G-capable midrangers run Android 14 and One UI 6 out of the box, offering the best of Samsung's mobile software. We won't be holding our breath to find these phones in the US anytime soon, though they could eventually make it to Vietnam's neighboring countries, as well as Europe.

The Galaxy A15 LTE will sell in Vietnam for 4,990,000 VND ($205), while its 5G sibling has been listed at the local equivalent of roughly $260. On the other hand, the Galaxy A25 5G has a price tag of 6,590,000 VND ($270) in the region.